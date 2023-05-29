New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
Finally, Chelsea Announce Pochettino As New Manager

Following weeks of speculations, Chelsea FC have finally announced Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new manager.

The former Tottenham Manager has been locked in talks with owner, Todd Boehly as the West London club searched for Graham Potter’s replacement.

A verbal agreement was struck at the end of April, and now the Blues have confirmed the 51-year-old as boss.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, said: “Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward.

He said, “He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages.

“His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

