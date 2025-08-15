Finally, Charly Boy Reacts To Renaming Of Iconic Bus Stop To ‘Olamide Baddo’

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as “Charly Boy”, has finally reacted to the renaming of the iconic “Charly Boy Bus Stop” in Gbagada, Lagos, now officially called the “Olamide Baddo Bus Stop” in honour of rapper Olamide.

In a lighthearted Instagram post, the 73-year-old singer, known as the self-styled “Area Fada,” shared a video of himself at the newly renamed location, joking about the change.

“My people, you can already guess where your Area Fada dey? Olamide Baddo Bus Stop! Yes o, na the same bus stop wey una sabi since… now na Baddo get am. Street na street, e no get age limit, abi?” he said.

READ ALSO:

Charly Boy also took a playful jab at what he described as “Unnecessary power plays,” adding that “I just dey inside car dey laugh yeye people wey wan show Fada power.

“The Emperor of Nigeria will soon rename everywhere. Next thing, dem go name airport after one DJ, then call National Assembly ‘Comedy Central.’ Yeye dey smell.”

Despite the switch, the entertainer insisted he was unbothered by the development, saying, “For me? I still go dey fresh, I still dey cruise, and I still no send anybody wey no like am.

“Life is too short to dey vex for bus stop name change, when I never chop. Dia Fathers,” he stated.

The renaming, which took place in August, has sparked mixed reactions online. While many Olamide fans have welcomed the honour for the rap icon, others expressed disappointment over the removal of Charly Boy’s decades-long name from the location.