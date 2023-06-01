New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Finally, Charly Boy Defends Tinubu On Subsidy Removal

Nigerian singer and socio-political activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has finally thrown his weight behind the decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy.

Recall that there have been a lot of controversies going on over the hikes in the prices of fuels and the hoarding of petroleum products by suppliers following the announcement of the removal of the subsidy by President Tinubu during his inaugural speech.

Following the development, the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol or fuel is currently sold above N500 per litre in many parts of the country.

Reacting to the outburst, Charly Boy, a strong supporter of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, backed the removal, saying there is no better time than now.

Taking to his official Twitter account, he tweeted in a post stating that the fight is beyond support for his preferred candidate, but against the alleged criminal elements disturbing the country’s economy.

He wrote, “Listen and be informed. Okonjo Iweala bares it all on the subsidy removal. There can be no other time, and the time is NOW.

“My fellow Nigerians this fight is really not about Obi. It’s about the criminals who insist on stealing our national patrimony leaving us poor and hopeless”.

However, New Telegraph recalls that before his recent support, the self-acclaimed Obidient had berated Tinubu following his declaration that Subsidy is Gone on Monday, saying indeed Tinubu has broken the world record 24 hours after his swearing.

