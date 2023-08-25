Finally, Burna Boy Drops 7th Album, ‘I Told Them’

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy has finally dropped his anticipated seventh studio album entitled “I Told Them”, on Friday 25, 2023.

It would be recalled that the self-acclaimed African Giant took to his official social media page on Monday to share the artwork for the music project.

This new project arrives just a year after his summer 2022 album, Love Damini, the project that gave us The FADER’s favourite song of the year, “Last Last.”

He said, “This is a side where people don’t really get to see because I don’t really care for anyone to see,”

Burna Boy spoke of his new album during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe broadcast on Tuesday, August 22.

Burna’s new project features four previously released singles: “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” featuring 21 Savage, “Big 7,” and “Talibans II” (a remix of Byron Messia’s “Talibans”), as well as “Cheat On Me” (feat. Dave), which dropped earlier this week. J. Cole guests on the song “Thanks,” and the project also sports two Wu-Tang legends: GZA on the album’s title track, and RZA on “Jewels.”