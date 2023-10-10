Finally, Bobrisky Opens Up On Why He Decided To Be A Woman

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has finally opened u on why he decided to be a woman after being born as a man.

Taking to his Instagram page, on Monday, October 9, Bobrisky in a lengthy post described himself as the sexiest trans on earth.

According to the self-acclaimed ‘Mummy of Lagos’, he opted to transform his gender after realizing that he would do better as a woman.

Speaking further, he revealed why he chose Bobrisky as a name, which explains that he took a lot of risks going under several knives and still living to be a woman today.

He wrote, “Meet the sexiest trans on earth. Okuneye Idris believes MONEY answers all demands. With money, you can be whoever you want on earth. Idris was born a man in 1992, August 31.

“Immediately I got mature enough to differentiate between my right and left, I told myself I want to be a WOMAN.

“There’s nothing bad about being a man. But I see myself doing better in life as a woman.

“Ever since I started transitioning into a woman I gave myself this name BOBRISK because I took a lot of risk going under several knives to be a woman today.

“I’m a successful woman today with so much fame, houses, cars, etc.”