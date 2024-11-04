Finally, Bobrisky Jets Out Of Nigeria

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has finally jetted out of Nigeria.

This is coming a few days after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Bobrisky at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State as he attempted to board a KLM flight bound for Amsterdam.

Following his arrest, Bobrisky took to his social media page to inform his fans and followers that he had sustained injuries in the process.

He said, “Nigerians, help me, EFCC just arrested me. I’m badly injured.”

Following his arrest, he was subsequently transported to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, where he faced questioning over allegations of bribing EFCC officers to drop previous money laundering charges.

New Telegraph recalls that Bobrisky’s arrests started when social media critics, VeryDarkMan released an audio recording of Bobrisky allegedly claiming to have paid N15 million to EFCC officials to halt the charges.

However, Bobrisky was released on bail late Friday night after reportedly completing the necessary procedures.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the release of the self-acclaimed “Rich Mummy of Lagos” on Saturday to Punch, declining further details.

In a new development, sources disclosed that Bobrisky denied all bribery claims during his questioning, challenging the authenticity of the voice note and demanding that the individual responsible for posting it come forward with evidence.

On a Monday morning, Bobrisky shared a video of himself in an aircraft via his Instagram page with the caption, “See you soon Nigeria.”

