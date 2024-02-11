Finally, Bobrisky Breaks Silence On Being Gay

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has finally reacted to the allegation of asking comedian Bello Khabir out.

New Telegraph reports that Khabir had during his latest episode of The Esther Show podcast claimed that Bobrisky is gay and once asked him out.

He revealed a lot of gays approached him after he played a female character in one of his skits.

He said, “Bobrisky moved to (approached) me. That was a long time ago. I think it was 2017, 2018. I can’t remember vividly.

“When you’re talking about the Pamela, Mama Felicia thing, there’s a whole lot (of) story behind that character because it’s a feminine character.

“So I got some ridiculous approaches from them; I don’t know if I should mention them. They are alphabet people.”

Reacting to the allegations via his Instagram page, Bobrisky shared a screenshot of Khabir sending him a DM request.

Bobrisky blasts the comedian, saying his career is dead and he is only using his name for clout.

He wrote, “My lawyer sent me this stupid boy’s lie on one dead podcast, and I was just laughing hard.

“Your career is dead a long time ago, I’m sure that’s why you think you can use Bob for clout.

“I’m happy he mentioned 2017. Guys, this is the last chat I can remember I had with that guy before blocking him.

“He has been on my block list since 2017. Those of you real followers will know that my page has always been private. Baba kept sending me requests; probably he was asking for something I can’t really remember.

“If a billionaire dude says Mummy of Lagos wants him, honestly, I’m never going to argue, but a broke n*gga like that one with beards lika e he-goat, naaa. I’m too classy for that trash.”