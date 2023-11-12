Finally Blessing CEO Breaks Silence On Alleged Relationship With IVD

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO has broken her silence amid the unending speculations about her alleged romantic relationship with Nigerian businessman, IVD.

It would be recalled that rumours have been speculating throughout last year (2022) and this year (2023) of Blessing CEO in a romantic relationship with the celebrity auto car dealer, Ikechukwu Igbonna popularly known as IVD few weeks after the tragic demise of his wife.

Speaking on the alleged affair, she took to her social media page to clarify that their relationship was purely platonic, it was that of a client and a therapy session relationship.

She also disclosed that she met IVD when he was going through a lot, due to the death of his wife and his four children all taken away from him, adding that IVD was almost suicidal until she came to his rescue and started undergoing therapy.

She further emphasized that the tattoo IVD got off her was a symbol of gratitude for her friendship during his challenging times.

The controversial therapist also spoke on reports of going to prison for IVD, saying it was a misunderstanding from his late wife’s family who thought they were having an affair.

In conclusion, she highlighted the fact that she has never dated him and would not jeopardize her professional relationship for such.

Watch the video below: