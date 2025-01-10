Finally, Bello Turji Spotted At North West Nigeria

Share

Bello Turji, a bandit kingpin who has been on the raider of the Nigerian Army for days now has been finally spotted with his militant gangs in the Northern part of the country.

A Lake Chad Basin counterterrorism and insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama made this disclosure in a post on his verified X handle on Friday.

According to Makama, Turji was seen in Fakai and Manawa, northwestern part of Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “Bello Turji has been spotted with his militant gangs in the rocks of Fakai and Manawa in the North West.”

The notorious bandit leader had issued fresh threats over his uncle’s arrest by the Nigerian troops.

The bandit kingpin warned he would unleash deadly attacks if his uncles were not released.

However, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ), described Turji as “A dead man walking.”

DHQ issued the warning after Bello threatened to attack communities in Zamfara State unless his detained brother and associates were released.

Share

Please follow and like us: