Finally, Baba Ijesha Breaks Silence After Prison Release

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, professionally known as Baba Ijesha has finally broken his silence months after after his release from prison.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that his colleague and Nigerian comedian, Damilola Adekoya, better known as Princess had in 2021 accused Baba Ijesha of sexually assaulting her 14-year-old foster daughter at her residence.

After serving his five years prison sentence, Baba Ijesha regained his freedom in November 2025 from a Lagos State prison following his conviction on allegations of sexual assault levelled against him.

Sharing his own side of the incident, Baba Ijesha warned his fans and the public to be careful with friends.

While insisting that the incident was a set up by Princess who was his close friend, the actor lamented being betrayed by those he truly trusted.

He said, “My trust was betrayed, I ended up in Kirikiri prison because of a woman. She asked them to silence me, so that my voice must not be heard.

“This is how it happened. Please listen to my own side of the story.

“The incident happened on April 21, 2021. Princess, she devil who was my friend called me that she’s preparing my favorite food, pounded yam, egusi soup with bush meat. That was how I got captured, the world is wicked.

“She told me about a job before that day but she said she doesn’t want me to play my usual role in the movie, she wants me to act as a young guy because she wants to take me to another level but I never knew it was Kirikiri and Panti prison.

“When I got to her house, I met some people at her house. While still waiting for her to finish cooking, I started rehearsing according to what the alleged director told me, not knowing it was a lie, there’s no movie anywhere, it was all set up.

“The main offender is walking freely while they want an innocent man to be killed. That’s how I got to Kirikiri.

“Please my fans be careful with friends. They cannot be trusted. Flee from them because the world is evil, and human beings are more wicked than venomous snakes.”