May 13, 2025
Finally, ASUU Elects Chris Piwuna as New President

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected Chris Piwuna, a Professor of Medicine and Consultant Psychiatrist at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, as its new National President. Piwuna, who also served as the immediate past National Vice President of the Union and Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos, succeeds Emmanuel Osodeke.

The new president was elected during ASUU’s 23rd National Delegates Congress held at the University of Benin, Edo State, on Sunday.

The election was reportedly contested between Piwuna and Professor Adamu Babayo of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

His assumption of office comes amid heightened speculation of industrial action linked to the contentious sharing formula of the Earned Academic Allowances recently released by the Federal Government, ongoing brain drain, and other pressing issues within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

