Finally, Annie Idibia Breaks Silence Amid Divorce Saga With 2Face

Annie Macaulay Idibia, the estranged wife of legendary Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face on Tuesday finally broken her silence on the divorce saga.

New Telegraph had in January reported that 2Face in a now-deleted Instagram post, announced his divorce from Annie, sparking social media buzz.

The reactions intensified after the singer announced his engagement to Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly as news have it that Annie was in a rehab.

Last week, Annie, a Nollywood actress reportedly left the rehab centre after almost completing her section, but she has been mum over the divorce issue.

However, in a recent interview, Annie addressed her divorce from 2Face and the reasons behind her silence.

According to Annie, following the divorce, she took a step back to reflect and rediscover herself, embracing love, pain, lessons, and growth as an integral part of life’s journey.

Furthermore, the socialite emphasized that she has embarked on her journey with grace, focusing on personal growth, her children’s well-being, and future pursuits.

She said, “Silence isn’t weakness it’s peace. Since my divorce from Innocent Idibia, I chose to step back, reflect, and heal away from the noise.

“The truth is, not everything needs to be explained, and not every battle is meant to be fought in public”.

“Love, pain, lessons, and growth all come with life’s journey. I have embraced mine with grace, focusing on myself, my children, and the future ahead.

“Sometimes, silence speaks louder than words.”

