Finally, 2Face Speaks On His Failed Marriage With Annie

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has finally opened up about his struggles in his marriage to his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay.

The singer gave a snippet while featuring in the upcoming episode of +234 Mzansi Podcast co-hosted by Nigerian comedians, Nedu, Acapella and South African media personality, Kifilwe.

Speaking on the programme, 2Baba has he is fondly called, explained that his life was also threatened while in the marriage.

Though the singer didn’t give much details on who was always threatening his life, he only said vaguely that “This thing wey dem call ‘living in bondage’ is real. There were some people who were ready to kill me.”

It would be recalled that 2Face and Annie got married in May 2012, and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

However, the singer announced his separation from Annie in a controversial post on his page on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Shortly after, he began flaunting his new lover, Natasha Osawuru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.