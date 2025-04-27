Finally 2Face Reunites With Family As Mother Meets Natasha

Share

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has finally reunited with his mother, Rose Idibia, following a concerning period when he was declared missing.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that 2Face and Natasha’s relationship first drew public attention in January when the artist confirmed their union, shortly after revealing his separation from Annie Idibia.

He proposed to Natasha around that time, stressing that their relationship had no link to his breakup with Annie.

Following his separation from his ex-wife, Annie, the Idibia family in February petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), raising an alarm that the singer had been missing.

Reports at the time indicated that 2Face who left his residence dressed in lounge wear had not been seen since then.

However, on Friday, April 25, the couple was seen surrounded by a large gathering of guests.

Natasha could be seen adorned in a traditional Idoma outfit with a scarf covering her face was captured approaching 2Face’s family.

Traditional dancers, similarly adorned in Idoma attire, accompanied her as she made her way through the crowd.

Reports also claimed that 2Face family members were visibly absent from the event.

However, a recent surfaced video captures a cheerful moment as 2Face reunites with his mother and other family members.

