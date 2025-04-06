Share

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face has finally addressed the rumours about his alleged disappearance weeks after his mother’s emotional outcry on social media.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the singer’s family had recently raised alarm over his whereabouts in a viral video, tearfully accusing his rumoured new lover, Natasha Osawuru, of kidnapping him.

The viral clip stirred nationwide concern and speculation about the singer’s well-being, even though he had been sighted at a few public events since then.

In a shocking development, 2Face has publicly reacted to the controversy in his signature laid-back and humorous style.

While performing at a recent comedy show hosted by comedian Acapella, the music icon addressed the matter sarcastically.

Adressing the crowd, he said; “Allegedly, I have been missing. Allegedly, I have been kidnapped. So as we come Acapella show, this show is to generate money for the kidnappers to release me.”

However, neither 2Face nor his family has issued an official clarification on the initial “Missing person” claims or the role of his alleged lover, Natasha, in the controversy.

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1908479641729237080?s=46

