Finally, 1,533 LAUTECH Students Resume In Iseyin

One Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty-Three 200 Level students of the College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, will resume at the Iseyin Campus, by the end of October 2023.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the step was in fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Seyi Makinde during the commissioning of the Iseyin campus, last month.

The Commissioner recalled that his counterpart in the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Saliu Adelabu, has held a series of meetings with the Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Deji Omole and the vice-Chancellor to ensure the realisation of the students’ resumption.

According to him, the resumption is significant because since April 2023 when the Oyo State Government announced the movement of the Agriculture Faculty to Iseyin, the commencement of lectures for the 200 level students will now formally begin.

Last Thursday, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rasaq Olatunde Kalilu, led the institution’s management team to a meeting with stakeholders, where community leaders pledged their absolute support for the resumption and promised to do all in their power to ensure the comfortable stay of the coming students.

Prince Oyelade said the agreement was reached on affordable accommodation, transportation and security measures in anticipation of their resumption, adding that some of the lecturers, who may not secure immediate accommodation within Iseyin township, have made arrangements to come from their Ogbomoso base on a daily basis.

This is made feasible, because the newly constructed 76km Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road is 55 minutes drive, recalling that the first semester officially ended on October 3, 2023.