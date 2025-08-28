Finalists Of Nigeria Prize For Literature 2025 Emerge 

The Advisory Board of The Nigeria Prize for Literature on Thursday unveiled the shortlist of three authors competing for 2025 prestigious award.

The shortlisted novels, in no particular order, are Sanya by Oyin Olugbile, The Road to the Country by Chigozie Obioma, and This Motherless Land by Nikki May. One of the authors will receive the $100,000 prize sponsored by NLNG.

The winner will be announced at the grand award ceremony on October 10, 2025.

Reflecting on the shortlist, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Chairman of the Advisory Board, described the adjudication process as “intense, rigorous, and meticulous.” She praised the earlier longlist of 11 entries as excellent and said the judges faced unprecedented challenges in narrowing the selection.

“The shortlist before us is exceptional. Each work distinguishes itself through masterful plotting, characterisation, and a command of language that transports readers into imagined worlds. These are not merely stories, they are carefully woven realities, compelling in beauty, stirring in emotional resonance, and unflinching in their engagement with urgent societal issues,” Prof. Adimora-Ezeigbo said.

She commended the judging panel for their uncompromising evaluation, ensuring that only the most outstanding works earned a place in the final three.

This year’s panel is chaired by Associate Professor Saeedat Bolajoko Aliyu of Kwara State University and includes Professor Stephen Mbanefo Ogene of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and writer-filmmaker Olakunle Kasumu, host of Channels Television’s Book Club.

The judges highlighted the distinct qualities of the shortlisted works. Sanya is “fascinating, with a gripping plot and relentless pace.” The Road to the Country “explores alternative realities while telling a captivating story of love, brotherhood, and devastating war.” This Motherless Land is “emotionally charged, with brilliant writing and riveting characters,” reflecting Nikki May’s ability to straddle the cultures of two countries.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates annually among four genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.