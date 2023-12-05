Final-year Geology student of ATBU stabbed by suspected robbers, dies

The death of a 500-level Geology student, Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph, who was stabbed by suspected robbers on Saturday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has been announced. He was said to have breathed his last in the early hours of yesterday. Consequently, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has condemned the death of Agabaidu, describing it as “a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced security measures within academic institutions in the country.” Agabaidu Joseph, was said to have been stabbed by suspected robbers after he resisted attempts to rob him of his cell phone while returning from class to the hostel around 7 pm on Saturday.

According to a condolence message signed by the president of NANS, Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, the Association, while commiserating with friends and families of the deceased also called on governments and the school authority to urgently prioritise and intensify security efforts within and around university campuses. While insisting that the safety and well-being of Nigerian “students are non-negotiable” he called on authorities at all levels to ensure that “proactive measures are implemented to prevent future occurrences of such tragic incidents.” Describing the death of the final-year student as “deeply distressing”, Akinteye said: “The unfortunate event eerily echoes a similar incident last December, further underscoring the pressing need for heightened security measures within our academic institutions.” The statement also said, “It is disheartening to witness the recurrence of such incidents, and we cannot allow the lives of promising students to be cut short in such senseless acts of violence.”