Final Year Female Student Of CoEd Killed, Body Dismembered In Kwara

A final-year female student of the Kwara State College of Education in Ilorin, Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, has allegedly been killed by her boyfriend whom she met on Facebook.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the suspected killer, after the gruesome killing, dismembered her body for alleged ritual purposes.

The Kwara State Police Command, which confirmed the incident, said that the suspected killer has been arrested.

It was further gathered that Yetunde went missing on Monday, February 10, 2025. She was said to be attending a naming ceremony when she received a call from a friend.

According to sources, she dropped her food to answer the call and then left. “Since then, we’ve been searching for her everywhere, but no one knew her whereabouts.

“On Tuesday, her parents reported the case to the Oja Oba Police Station in Ilorin. The police requested her phone number and used it to track her last call. The call was traced to an individual living in the Offa Garage district area of Ilorin, although his family house is in Isalekuto.

“The suspect was arrested but initially denied knowledge of the lady’s whereabouts. However, when the police searched his house, he confessed that the lady was in his area and had died from an asthma attack after he called her to come over.

“Upon further investigation, the police found the lady’s body, dismembered and hidden in a bowl, along with the equipment used to dismember her. The suspect is now at the police headquarters in Ilorin.

“I commend the Kwara State Police Command, Ojo Oba, for the excellent job they’ve done in solving this case.

“The deceased lady was a final year student of the Kwara State College of Education in Ilorin. They met on Facebook, where he obtained her phone number. He then called her, inviting her to come over.

“Disturbingly, evidence found in the suspect’s house suggests this may not be his first offence. A table in his room appeared to be equipped with tools used to dismember bodies.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Police Command, through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed that the Police Command is aware of the gruesome killing of the deceased.

“The Kwara State Police Command is aware of the gruesome killing of one Miss Yetunde H. Lawal. On 11/O2/2025 at about 1800 hours, a case of a missing person was reported at C Division Oja-Oba by her father, Mr Ibrahim A Lawal.

“Immediately, the police detectives swung into action, tracked her number and arrested a suspect, and exhibits were recovered. The case was transferred yesterday to the SCID for discreet investigations.

“Further updates will be communicated as investigations progress,” the PPRO stated.

