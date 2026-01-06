Final Bow Of ‘Prof’ Dan Agbese (1944-2025)

I ’ve long struggled with this confession and may even be willing to offer penance and an act of contrition. Of all our revered bosses at Newswatch magazine, where I had a stint as I scaled up in my journalistic career, Daniel Ochima Agbese (more popularly called Dan Agbese), was my favourite.

A deft master of the journalistic craft, he was a highly dutiful, engaging and rigorous editor who had the knack of running reporters through a mill. His eagle eyes would hardly miss a tired phrase, cliché, inappropriate words or poorly cobbled paragraphs.

He never spared reporters who were fond of merely listing events without proper connection to story lines. He made good copies out of every script and was never given to passing scripts out of base emotions. He was nicknamed the “butcher” for his ability to shred long and winding stories riddled with unwanted and loose words and tired phrases.

This is underscored by his rich experience and training at the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos 1970-1973 and Thomson Foundation, Cardiff, UK, 1976. He also took a Masters in Journalism from the prestigious Columbia University, New York; USA, 1976-1977. He honed his skills holding forte as chief sub-editor, The Nigerian Standard, Jos, 1974-1976; assistant editor, The Nigerian Standard, 1978-1980 and Editor, the New Nigerian.

He was later appointed General Manager, Radio Benue. A renowned wordsmith, Dan often frowned at grandiloquence or words that unnecessarily fill the mouth. He had inkling for ensuring that the different paragraphs are neatly aligned in a symmetry that elicits beautiful reading. “Is there a link between the first and second paragraphs?” he would reel in verbal queries but in a warm embrace to keep the reporters on their paces.

He was indeed an apostle of tight writing. Each time you received words that your scripts had passed his eagle eyes to the production unit; you reached for a cold bottle of beer or simply savoured the usual “Happy Hour” with relish. It was he that gave me the sobriquet: “What are the people saying?” because he had a perceived haunch. I may have been substituting my personal thoughts for that of the people each time I prefixed my contributions at editorial meetings with, “people are saying”.

Dan, an apostle of Kant philosophy, was a little to the right in terms of ideological bent and journalistic praxis and shied away from shouting and sensational headlines

I’m sure everyone knew I had no such insipid reputation or predilection for passing on fictional characters as interviewees in my stories or what had become popularised by some as “Nyankperising”. Former Newswatch General Editor, Godwin Agbroko, who thought the names of places and persons in Adamawa and Taraba states were sounding Chinese, came back from a visit to Jalingo to say he could now relate to my stories.

I was not alone. My colleague and close friend, Mike Akpan, who’s now late, was often not paid gladly for always signing off his stories with, “He may be right”. Another colleague, Sam Olukoya, who wrote reports on Shina Rambo, was also nicknamed: “Sam Poa Poa”. Dan Agbese, former Newswatch Editor in Chief, who took his final bow recently and I were converts to two opposing sides of the ideological spectrum.

Dan, an apostle of Kant philosophy, was a little to the right in terms of ideological bent and journalistic praxis and shied away from shouting and sensational headlines. He would be the last to be enlisted in a revolutionary band but he still caught my fancy. For me, journalism as an element of the superstructure that merely reinforces the basis of society in a dialection, provided an opportunity to expand the revolutionary frontiers of our protracted struggles for better Nigeria.

Little wonder Dan threw specks at “Guerrilla Journalism” popularised by the editors at The News and Tell magazines to evade and check the draconian rule of the Babangida and Abacha military juntas which he dismissed as “propaganda”. But the editors of these publications simply refused to surrender in the face of the onslaught and asphyxiation of the media by these ensuing dictatorial military regimes.

As Babafemi Ojudu, one of the founders of The News magazine puts it: “Those of us who practised it did so because: • newsrooms were being sealed, bombed, or proscribed; • editors and reporters were disappearing into detention; • publications were banned; • truth had become an endangered species; • and the military government had arrogated to itself the sole right to define reality.” Long after I had taken a walk from Newswatch, I often visited and spent hours in Dan’s office sharing ideas from his rich intellectual prowess.

I also cherished every opportunity at physical meeting at other fora like gold. I recall the Communication Conference organised in 2011 in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Government when Ibim Seminitari held forte as Information Commissioner. Dan and another Newswatch alumni, Sam Omatseye, now The Nation’s editorial board chairman were major anchor persons while I attended with one of my sons.

The 2013 burial of Dele Giwa’s mum, Madam Elekhia Aishat Giwa in Ugbeke Ekperi, Edo State, graced by all Newswatch’s chiefs – Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese, Yakubu Mohammed, Soji Akinrinade and Kayode Soyinka – was a mini reunion. Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi and Dele Giwa’s widow, Funmi Giwa were also at the event.

Between the long wait for the commencement of the funeral service at the Church and the internment beside Dele Giwa’s grave at the cemetery, we all exchanged banters. At the 2014 All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC) held in Katsina where the Newswatch’s fat cats —Ray Ekpu, Yakubu Mohammed and Dan were also present, it was great fun. Incidentally, it was my last encounter with the former Deputy Editor in Chief of The Sun, Dimgba Igwe who sat within hairs breath and passed on shortly after.