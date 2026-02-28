Filmone Studios Out With “Aba Blues,” A Bold Portrait Of Love, Ambition, Resilience

FilmOne Studios has announced the release of “Aba Blues,” a stirring new Nigerian drama that captures love, ambition, and the unmistakable spirit of Aba. Set in the commercial heartbeat of Abia State, “Aba Blues” goes beyond scenery. Aba is not just the backdrop, it breathes through the story.

Known for its industry, hustle, and creative fire, the city shapes every decision, every relationship, and every turning point in the film. Written and directed by Jack’enneth Opukeme, the visionary filmmaker behind “Farmer’s Bride,” FilmOne’s original that shook the Nollywood landscape and sparked conversations across the industry, “Aba Blues” carries that same bold creative signature.

With “Farmer’s Bride,” Opukeme proved that he understands how to tell stories that travel beyond the screen and stay with audiences. Now, in collaboration once again with FilmOne Studios, he returns with a film that is just as emotionally charged, culturally grounded, and impossible to ignore.

The cast brings serious weight to the screen, featuring Angel Anosike, Prince Nelson, Jidekene Achufusi, Toni Tones, and Odunlade Adekola, alongside a dynamic supporting ensemble. At its core, “Aba Blues” is about people, their dreams, their contradictions, and the quiet resilience required to survive both love and expectation.

It explores betrayal, longing, social pressure, and the personal cost of ambition, all told with intimacy and cultural depth. Speaking on the project, Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Entertainment, noted that the film reflects the studio’s continued commitment to culturally grounded storytelling “The film; “Aba Blues,” represents the stories we are intentional about telling at FilmOne; honest, emotionally resonant, and rooted in who we are.

It is a story of love and resilience, but also of consequence and choice,” she said. Writer and director, Jack’enneth Opukeme added that the film was driven by a need to tell a story that feels lived-in and real.

“This is a film about flawed people nav- igating complex relationships. Aba has a rhythm you cannot ignore. That rhythm shaped the tone, the pacing, and the emotional core of the story,” he said.

With “Aba Blues,” FilmOne Studios strengthens its growing slate of Nigerian titles that prioritizes authenticity and cultural nuance, while delivering stories that connect deeply with audiences at home and beyond. “Aba Blues” opens in cinemas nationwide from Friday, March 20.