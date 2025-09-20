Filmone Expands Content Frontiers, Delivers West Africa’s Biggest Anime Box

West Africa’s largest film distribution company, FilmOne Entertainment, has recorded a landmark ₦82 million opening this weekend, making its latest release the highest-grossing anime box office opening weekend in West Africa of all time.

The milestone was celebrated with a community watch party at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki, Lagos, drawing anime fans in record numbers and reflecting the genre’s growing cultural influence.

Nationwide screenings across Lagos, Ibadan, and Benin further cemented the film’s success. “This success demonstrates our audience’s appetite for diverse storytelling in Nigeria.

“At Filmhouse Group, our mission is to lead that evo- lution through diversifying cinema content, breaking new ground, and uniting commu- nities around stories that mat- ter to them,” said Kene Okwu- osa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group.

Speaking on diversifying content, Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Entertainment, added; “This success is a proof that the future of cinema in West Africa lies in diversity.

FilmOne Entertainment is committed to championing every kind of story: from Nollywood, Hollywood, and Bollywood to anime — and delivering them at the scale our audiences deserve.”

With this achievement, FilmOne Entertainment continues to expand beyond traditional Nollywood and Hollywood content, positioning Filmhouse Group as the leading driver of innovation in African cinema and distribution.