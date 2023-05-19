Filmmakers Should Embrace Their Roles As Social Commentators –Ekiye

Amaebi Ekiye is a visionary Nigerian actor who strongly believes that filmmakers in Nigeria should be more conscious of the artistic value of their films in order to bring about meaningful social change in the country. With a promising career in the Nigerian film industry, Ekiye has seen firsthand the impact that films can have on society, and he believes that Nigerian filmmakers should use their creative talents to raise awareness about important issues and inspire change.

“Nigerian films often prioritize commercial success over artistic merit, leading to a glut of formulaic films that fail to address the pressing social issues that affect the country,” he said. For him, filmmakers should embrace their role as social commentators and use their creative talents to raise awareness about important issues, such as poverty, corruption, and human rights abuses.

Ekiye has been involved in some film projects that aim to spark social change, and he hopes to inspire other actors and filmmakers to do the same. He teamed up with resourceful filmmaker, Kester Nsirim, who is known for his filmic niche around class struggle and social injustice, to make “Inquest’, a short film shedding light on the missing persons phenomenon bedeviling the Nigerian society.

The film was a success that became a Nigerian entry at the ‘I Am Africa Short Film Competition’ organized by YouTube, Pan African Film Festival and the Norman Lear Center in Los Angeles; won Best Short Film at the Zuma Film Festival, and screened at prominent film festivals around the world. Another of Ekiye’s projects is Still Waters, a film about the impact of corruption on the Nigerian economy.

The film was a powerful indictment of the corrupt practices that have plagued Nigeria for decades, and it helped to raise awareness about the need for reform. Ekiye believes that films like this can be a powerful tool for change, as they can help to educate people about important issues and motivate them to take action. “I’m aware of the challenges faced by Nigerian filmmakers who want to create socially meaningful films,” he said.

It is important to note that the Nigerian film industry is underfunded, and filmmakers often struggle to find the resources they need to create high-quality films. “The industry is highly competitive, with many filmmakers vying for a limited pool of funding and distribution opportunities.” Ekiye reiterated that he is “optimistic about the future of Nigerian filmmaking.”

He believes that there is a growing appetite for socially meaningful films in Nigeria as evident with films like Gangs of Lagos, Shanty Town, Swallow, Oloture, etc. He said “filmmakers who are willing to take creative risks can succeed in this market. I, hence, challenge actors and filmmakers to embrace their role as agents of change and to use their creative talents to inspire social change in Nigeria and beyond.”

Ekiye is represented by South Act Agency (www.southactagency.com) and is currently working with some notable directors and producers on new projects and will be revealing them soon.