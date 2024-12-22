Filmmakers Are Not Showcasing Nigeria’s Rich Culture – Basketmouth

Share

Popular Nigerian Stand-Up Comedian and filmmaker, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth has accused some of his colleagues of not showcasing Nigeria’s rich culture in their movies.

Speaking in a recent interview with Hip TV, Basketmouth claimed that the filmmakers wasted opportunities to showcase Nigeria’s culture positively, adding that most of the epic movies released in recent times do not promote the country’s culture.

He said, “I believe that we still have the opportunity to get it right. But we had a great opportunity to showcase our culture and most of the filmmakers blew it up.

“They just ruined that great chance because I see epic movies and they look like stage plays. When I was seeing most of the epic movies, I was disappointed.

“You guys blew up a great opportunity but let’s hope we still have another chance to strike at it.

“I’m sorry, only very few movies have impressed me so far. I believe that we can do more.”

