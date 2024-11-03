Filmmaker, Dimeji Ajibola Is Dead

Share

Nigeria film industry, Nollywood has been hit with sadness following the demise of celebrated filmmaker and visual effects specialist, Dimeji Ajibola.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Ajibola’s death was announced by his colleagues on social media on Sunday, November 2.

Known for his pioneering work in action and science fiction, tributes to the late filmmaker has flooded social media as the industry mourns the loss of a talented visionary.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo, a close friend and collaborator, shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page.

In his tribute, Ninalowo expressed deep sorrow, saying, “I love you brother and I’ll miss you. May God heal your family and loved ones.

“Till we meet again, Didi Vox, rest in peace champ.”

Dimeji Ajibola was best known for his work on ‘Ratnik’, a 2020 sci-fi action film that broke new ground in Nollywood with its advanced visual effects and unique storyline.

‘Ratnik’ was celebrated for raising the bar in Nigerian cinema, showcasing Ajibola’s skills in blending compelling narratives with high-quality production techniques.

His expertise in visual effects and storytelling made him a standout figure in the industry, inspiring many up-and-coming filmmakers.

Ajibola’s work extended beyond just film; he directed TV series and other projects, leaving a legacy of innovation and creativity that will be remembered in Nollywood.

His dedication to advancing Nigerian cinema in genres like action and sci-fi has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Fans and colleagues continue to pay tribute to Ajibola across social media platforms, sharing memories and honoring his contributions to Nollywood.

The cause of Ajibola’s death has not been disclosed, and there has been no announcement yet regarding his funeral arrangements.

