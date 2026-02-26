Filmhouse Cinemas Brings Big Screen Experience To Ilorin

The big screen has officially arrived in Ilorin as Filmhouse Cinemas proudly opens its doors in the Kwara State capital, ushering in a new era of premium entertainment, culture, and community experiences for residents and visitors alike.

The new Filmhouse Ilorin cinema delivers the full cinematic experience audiences have come to love: cutting-edge screens, immersive surround sound, and a carefully curated lineup of the latest Nollywood hits and Hollywood blockbusters — all in a modern, comfortable setting designed for unforgettable movie moments.

This opening marks an exciting step in Filmhouse Cinemas’ ongoing mission to expand access to world-class entertainment across Nigeria, bringing the cinema experience closer to more communities while supporting the growth of film culture beyond major cities.

More than just a cinema, Filmhouse Ilorin is set to become a vibrant social hub, a place for people to gather, unwind, celebrate stories, and create shared experiences. From weekend outings to premiere nights and special screenings, Ilorin audiences can now enjoy cinema the Filmhouse way.

With the Ilorin opening, Filmhouse Cinemas continues to strengthen its national footprint, reaffirming its role as a key driver of Nigeria’s evolving entertainment landscape and a champion of storytelling on the big screen.