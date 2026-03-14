Film, Tourism, Key To Nigeria’s Economic Diversification – NFVCB, NTDA

The Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr Shaibu Husseini has received the management of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), led by its Director-General, Dr Ola Awakan, during a courtesy visit to the Board’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the film and tourism sectors as part of efforts to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on petroleum and unlock new economic opportunities.

Both leaders agreed that the creative industry, particularly film, alongside tourism, holds enormous potential as the next major drivers of Nigeria’s economy.

They resolved to encourage Nigerian filmmakers to deliberately showcase the country’s rich tourism destinations in their productions in order to attract both local and international tourists.

Speaking during the meeting, Husseini emphasised the strategic role of film in promoting Nigeria’s tourism assets.

“We will continue to encourage our filmmakers to tell our stories using our tourism locations. Tourism potentials in Nigeria are enormous and film provides a powerful platform to open up the sector to the world,” he said.

Awakan, in his remarks, noted that economic diversification through tourism integrated with film remains one of the most viable alternatives for Nigeria.

“There is no better alternative to diversify the economy than through tourism embedded in film,” the NTDA DG said.

He also commended Husseini’s leadership at the NFVCB, recalling their long-standing professional relationship.

Awakan noted that he was among the first set of journalists who invited Husseini to appear on Television Continental (TVC) following his appointment, adding that since Husseini assumed office at the NFVCB, the narrative around the Board has changed positively.

“We know how passionate you are about the sector,” he stated.

Responding, Husseini expressed admiration for the Director-General’s energy and commitment to the tourism sector since assuming office late last year.

He revealed that he regularly visits the NTDA website to keep track of the agency’s activities and developments.

Awakan explained that his dedication stems from years of professional commitment to the sector.

“If I could do it when I didn’t have a platform, why should I complain now that I have one?” he said.

Husseini further advocated for deliberate policies that would strengthen inward tourism in Nigeria, while acknowledging that certain challenges still need to be addressed to fully unlock the country’s tourism potential.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both institutions to deepen collaboration between Nigeria’s film industry and tourism sector as strategic pillars for economic growth, job creation and national development.