Film Marketers Blacklisted Me For Rejecting Sexual Advances, Says Afolayan

Nollywood actress, Moji Afolayan, has revealed how she was blacklisted by movie marketers for refusing their sexual advances.

In a recent interview, the 57-yearold actress, who is the daughter of late legendary actor Adeyemi Ade Love Afolayan, explained how her refusal to engage in “casting couch” practices led to a drastic decline in her career.

Moji alleged that during the era when film marketers dominated Nollywood’s financing, many producers expected sexual favours in exchange for movie opportunities.

The actress said that due to her upbringing and personal principles, she refused to comply. “This is because, at that time, when we had marketers at Idumota, they used to give producers money to work.

However, due to the kind of training I received at home, I cannot trade my body for movies. My husband, who married me, has not even done anything. You will notice that I am trying to speak in proverbs,” she said, speaking carefully to avoid direct accusations. “Because I did not do it, they held a meeting among themselves not to call me.

I did not sleep with them. I did not offer my body for sex.” Moji alleged that many married actresses participated in these exchanges while their husbands remained unaware.

“They are all watching this programme. People who are doing it are doing it. Many of them will have their husbands outside while the wives will be with them inside.

I am exposing their secrets now,” she said. “They would tell me, ‘is it only my husband?’ I was like is it because you want to help. Then you would have to hold on to your help.

“I thank God I stood with my dignity. That is what I am enjoying today. I held on to my virginity. I stand out among them now. I have only received mercy. They made them stars.

Their posters were all around. “But when they tried to stand alone, there was a great fight, which was bound to happen in that kind of relationship.

I did not inform my husband at the time. “It was because I did not offer myself for sex that they denied me movie roles.” She also recalled a late colleague who was similarly rejected by a marketer after refusing his advances.

“I was not the only person they did it to. There was one person who was late now, took her job to a marketer there at Arena, but it was turned down.

The lady at the time told me to continue with my nobility. She narrated how the marketer told her how he had slept with in the industry,” she said. “They now know how it feels.

They have made us social media-friendly. They have pushed us to put movies on YouTube. “It affected me in terms of income and fame. I cherish my body more than anything. Even my husband knows.” Afolayan is married to Rasaq ‘Ojopagogo’ Olayiwola.