Film Lab Africa Showcase: Unleashing Potential Of African Cinema Value Chain

Share

Film Lab Africa took centte stage at this year’s FilmAfrica festival with a groundbreaking panel, “Unleashing the Potential of the African Cinema Value Chain through Development Programs.”

This session explored pivotal challenges and transformative opportunities within African cinema, emphasising sustainable growth and the sector’s impact on Africa’s creative economy.

This event, held at the annual Film Africa festival, spotlighted a unique blend of education, mentorship, and creative expression, uniting top African filmmaking talent with influential industry leaders.

Through engaging panel discussions, moderated by Gbolahan Peter Macjob, screenings, and impactful networking sessions, the event underscored Film Lab Africa’s mission to develop and amplify African voices on a global stage.

The day opened with an insightful panel featuring esteemed speakers, including Julian Alcantara, Colette Otusheso, Don Omope, Sukanmi Adebayo, and Nigerian government representatives. Project delivery partner Olasunkanmi Adebayo of Afrowren Productions and UK support partner Yemi Daramola of Darimedia led sessions covering topics from distribution strategies to leveraging cultural diplomacy for the African film sector.

Industry veteran Don Omope, a mentor to this year’s participants, emphasised the importance of storytelling rooted in authenticity, stating, “African filmmakers have the power to reframe global narratives about our continent. Programs like Film Lab Africa are crucial in providing the platform and support needed to achieve this.” Julian Alcantara echoed this sentiment, sharing, “It’s time for African cinema to own its space on the world stage.

With the right infrastructure and policies in place, African cinema can not only thrive domestically but also establish a significant presence internationally.” The panel opened with impactful speeches by program leaders and stakeholders, each underscoring the critical need for international support and structured growth in African cinema.

The Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Nigeria, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, represented by Mr. Kingsley Bash, reiterated the Nigerian government’s commitment to the film industry. “Our government recognizes the vast potential of the creative industry, and we are dedicated to fostering an environment that supports filmmakers.

We call upon the private sector to join us in this mission to elevate African cinema.” Colette Otusheso, who is the CEO of Accelerate TV, highlighted the broader impact of such initiatives on Africa’s creative landscape, noting that empowering young filmmakers and storytellers is essential to building a thriving creative economy across the continent.

As the evening transitioned to the screenings of Film Lab Africa participant films, the British Council’s Director of Cultural Engagement for Sub-Saharan Africa, Sally Robinson, spoke on behalf of the British Council.

She applauded the filmmakers’ accomplishments and celebrated the program’s role in bringing African stories to an international audience. Robinson expressed, “These filmmakers are not only talented; they are changemakers whose work contributes to the global cultural landscape.

The pride and passion they bring are palpable, and we are honored to support their journey.” Audience reactions were overwhelm ingly positive, with viewers lauding the films for their depth, innovation, and cultural richness.

The showcase highlighted Film Lab Africa’s essential role in fostering talent and establishing a foundation for the sustainable growth of African cinema.

The success of the Film Lab Africa program began earlier this year with a cohort of 60 emerging filmmakers from diverse African countries. Since January, these filmmakers have received rigorous training in both the creative and business aspects of the film industry, mastering skills in screenwriting, production, and financial planning.

Following the training, each filmmaker applied for grants that required the practical application of their newfound expertise, resulting in 20 films that were funded and produced. Among these, 10 short films received grants of £5,000 each, while 10 microfilms shot on smartphones were funded with £500 each.

These 20 films were initially showcased in Lagos over the summer with the 10 short film recipients invited to London for the FilmAfrica 2024 to showcase their skills at London’s own biennial film festival for black filmmakers in the United Kingdom. Since its inception, Film Lab Africa has been committed to fostering talent and strengthening the infrastructure of African cinema.

Supported by the British Council, the program has been instrumental in equipping young African creatives with resources, training and international visibility. By bringing diverse African narratives to global platforms, Film Lab Africa aims to cultivate a thriving ecosystem where African cinema can flourish on the world stage.

The response from the audience was overwhelmingly positive, as emerging filmmakers brought fresh perspectives and rich African stories to the screen. Sukanmi Adebayo of Afrowren Productions, the programme’s Nigerian partner, expressed pride in the filmmakers’ achievements.

“This initiative empowers young Nigerian filmmakers to tell authentic stories that resonate both locally and globally,” he remarked, capturing the event’s supportive and celebratory atmosphere.

Adebayo noted that this level of investment in African cinema “not only elevates individual careers but also strengthens the industry’s infrastructure and economic footprint over time.

By empowering new talent with resources and platforms, initiatives like Film Lab Africa contribute to the long-term growth of a global-ready Nollywood, currently estimated to generate around $7billion annually, with a projected growth rate of 15% year-on-year.”

Share

Please follow and like us: