Film Lab Africa Showcase Lights Up Lagos Fringe Festival 2024

It was an unforgettable celebration of creativity, culture, and cinematic excellence as the Film Lab Africa Showcase took centre stage at the Lagos Fringe Festival.

Held as part of the multidisciplinary arts festival, the event brought together filmmakers, creatives, and enthusiasts to explore the

limitless potential of African storytelling on the global stage.

The highlight of the showcase was the Creative Hustle Panel Session, aptly themed “A Filmmaker’s Guide to Global Audiences”. Moderated by the renowned actress, producer, and Founder/CEO of Temple Productions, Ego Boyo, the panel featured an extraordinary lineup of industry leaders; Nollywood veteran and founder of Teen Africa TV, Charles Novia; the creative powerhouse behind Raconteur Productions, Chioma Onyenwe; and the Principal Partner for the British Council’s Film Lab Africa Program, Sunkanmi Adebayo. Each shared invaluable strategies for navigating the global film industry, from leveraging authentic storytelling to building sustainable distribution networks.

“Filmmaking is a language that transcends borders. It’s about telling stories that matter and finding innovative ways to connect with audiences worldwide,” remarked Charles Novia.

Chioma Onyenwe emphasised the power of authenticity, stating, “Our stories carry an innate power that can redefine how the world views Africa.”

The audience was captivated as the speakers shared actionable insights tailored for filmmakers striving to reach international platforms, leaving

participants inspired and equipped with new tools for success.

The evening culminated in the Film Lab Africa Screening, where 10 captivating short films from the programme’s emerging filmmakers were showcased. The audience’s reactions spoke volumes about the bold narratives and compelling visions of Nigeria’s next-gen storytellers.

The event opened with remarks by the Regional Lead of SSA Creative Economy and Head of Arts at the British Council Nigeria, Brenda Fashugba, who emphasised the importance of nurturing talent and fostering creativity to drive Africa’s storytelling renaissance.

“Lagos Fringe Festival 2024 was a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in the creative industries,” she said.

“The Film Lab Africa Showcase not only highlighted incredible talent but also underscored the global potential of African cinema.”

The Film Lab Africa Showcase was more than an event, it was a movement, a celebration of resilience, creativity, and the unrelenting ambition of African storytellers.

