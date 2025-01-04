‘Film industry set for major growth in 2025’

Share

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr. Shaibu Husseini, has expressed optimism about the future of the Nigerian film industry. Speaking on Lagos Television’s program “The Conversation,” Dr. Husseini highlighted the industry’s progress in 2024 and outlined his projections for 2025.

Dr. Husseini acknowledged the significant impact of social media on the film industry, describing it as a double-edged sword. The Executive Director declared, “While it has created opportunities for youth engagement and content creation, it has also perpetuated piracy and other social vices”. He emphasized the need for education and awareness about the implications of piracy.

Dr Husseini advocated for a deliberate collaboration and capacity building to close the gap between Nollywood and other major film climes. “To compete with international film industries, there is the need for collaboration among Nigerian producers”, he stressed. He cited the example of the Hollywood film “The Wedding Party,” which was produced by four major production companies.

The NFVCB boss attributed the industry’s success to the hard work and dedication of filmmakers, as well as the government’s interventions. He revealed that the Honorable Minister for Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Bar. Hannatu Musa Musawa, has secured funding which stakeholders can access easily to get grants for their productions.

Dr. Husseini also highlighted the NFVCB’s contributions to the industry’s growth, particularly in the area of film development. He disclosed that the Honorable Minister has approved a proposal from the Board to grant a two-year waiver to investors interested in opening a minimum of five community cinemas. This initiative aims to increase revenue generation from the film industry and bring cinema closer to the people at an affordable rate.

