Film Industry Needs Better Structure, Investment, Says Itele

For Ibrahim Yekini, known as Itele D Icon, the secret to his success isn’t a single viral moment, but a carefully built movement. Through his company, Iteledicon Studio, he has not only amassed over 100 million views on YouTube but also ignited a vital conversation about creative ownership, quality control, and the future of the Yoruba film industry.

In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, Itele opens up on his journey, from a young man drawn to the spiritual power of storytelling to a filmmaker quietly reshaping the rules of the game

What was the initial spark that drew you to the movie industry, and when did you realise it was more than just a passing interest?

Acting chose me before I even understood it. I have always believed storytelling is spiritual. It is a way to pass on emotion, culture, and power from one generation to the next. Growing up, I was inspired by legends who carried presence and discipline in their craft. But beyond inspiration, I was driven by the desire to create something different — something iconic.

Why do you produce thrillers?

Action and thrillers allow me to explore strength, vulnerability, and intensity at the same time. I love roles that test my limits —physically and mentally. I do not just want to act. I want to create experiences that make people feel something powerful.

Why did you decide to push your record-breaking film ‘Koleoso’ on YouTube?

When we pushed ‘Koleoso’ on YouTube, it was not by accident. It was a strategy. We understood the digital shift early. YouTube gave us direct access to the audience without middlemen. It was about ownership and global reach.

Did you have any sense, during production or shortly after release, that the film would connect with audiences on such an extraordinary scale?

Honestly, I did not focus on it being huge. I focused on it being excellent. Success is a by-product of consistency. When I saw the audience connecting emotionally, I knew we had something special. It increases responsibility. When millions are watching you, you cannot afford to relax. It pushes me to evolve, improve production quality, and tell deeper stories. Growth never stops.

Are there plans to do more cinema movies?

Absolutely. Cinema and streaming can co-exist. YouTube built global visibility, but cinema creates a different kind of legacy. We will keep expanding into both spaces strategically.

What are the best ways to promote movies?

It is strong storytelling first. Promotion comes after quality. You can then move on to digital marketing, community engagement, collaborations, and consistency. Today, authenticity sells more than noise.

What legacy would you like to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered as a filmmaker who built systems, created opportunities, and raised standards in the industry. I do not want to be remembered only as just an actor, but as a movement.

What would you say are the challenges in the movie industry?

Growth requires maturity. Not every misunderstanding needs public intervention. Time, respect, and wisdom solve most things quietly. My focus is on building and moving forward.

Do you think the Yoruba industry is currently where it needs to be?

I believe we are growing fast. There is an improvement in storytelling, production quality, and global reach. But we can still do better — especially in terms of structure and investment.

There’s an ongoing conversation about the welfare and future security of actors, particularly veterans. Beyond financial advice, what kind of mindset or structural shift do you think is needed for long-term stability in this profession? Filmmakers should diversify income.

They should not d e – pend only o n acting fees. Investment is only an important aspect. I n v e s t wisely. B u i l d a s s e t s. Protect y o u r health. This industry is demanding — mentally a n d physically. Discipline off-camera is as important as talent on-camera.

Do you also have plans to own a film village?

Yes, it is part of the long-term vision. Creating infrastructure is the next level of impact. It is not just about films — it is about building an ecosystem.

What would you tell your younger self?

Stay focused. Ignore noise. Consistency will take you further than talent.

What else do you enjoy doing outside of filmmaking?

I really enjoy quiet moments. I enjoy the moment of reflection and strategy. I also enjoy spending time with family. Sometimes growth happens in silence.