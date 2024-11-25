‘FIIRO Now More Visible, Accessible To Nigerians’

Share

A former Acting DirectorGeneral and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, (FIIRO), Dr. Chima C. Igwe, has declared that FIIRO, under the present management led by Dr. Mrs. Jummai Adamu Tutuwa, is now more visible and more accessible to Nigerians and foreign investors, especially women and youths who are interested in establishing Micro, Small and Medium Scale industries using FIIRO locally developed technologies.

This declaration was made during his goodwill message while speaking on the theme: “Navigating Fiscal and Monetary Policy Challenges as Threats to $1trillion GDP target by 2030,” in Lagos.

Igwe said that one of the threats to the achievement of the set target, in addition to all the ones highlighted and enumerated by all the speakers could be: “neglecting the development of Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Industries using locally developed technologies by agencies and institutions such as the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructures, Projects Development Institute, and so on.”

He stated that FIIRO, in particular, had developed so many technologies that can empower Nigerians in developing Micro, Small, and Medium Scale industries, thereby creating employment and wealth and assisting the government in the achievement of the targeted $1trillion GDP by the year, 2030.

Igwe also stated in his goodwill message that the current director general had made FIIRO and its technologies more visible and accessible to all Nigerians with her numerous achievements in a very short period and space of time.

The former acting director general tasked the government at all levels, including ministries, to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive to reduce unemployment in the country.

“No nation becomes great without production. Europe developed with the Industrial Revolution. It is unfortunate that subsequent governments in Nigeria have paid lip service to the growth industrial sector, preferring the crude oil business, whose price is not determined or controlled by the government.

“Many multi-nationals left Nigeria because of the inclement environment including the high cost of production, high exchange rate, insecurity, multiple taxation/levies, and poor infrastructure.,” he stated.

