Fighting Insecurity Collective Obligation, Says Zamfara Gov

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reminded all stakeholders that the fight against lingering insecurity in the state is a collective obligation of his administration.

The governor made this yesterday as he chaired the 18th meeting of the Executive Council at the Government House in Gusau during which issues including security, education, health, and infrastructural development, among others were extensively discussed.

In his opening remarks, the governor said: “I would like to remind us of our collective obligations in this administration concerning the fight against insecurity. “We have made significant progress and succeeded in restoring relative calm to most areas of the state.

The terror of bandits has been crippled, unlike in previous years. “I urge you all to be proactive, stay accessible to your constituents and elected local government officials, and consistently provide status reports to the Commissioner for Security. Let us pray for the souls of all our fallen heroes.”