Fighting Crimes Different Ways

One would think that fighting crimes in any society should be an even and equal measure. That is certainly what it should be in any society governed by law and not on the opinions or discretion of the rulers. That’s to say that the law applies to everyone equally and evenly regardless of one’s social and material status.

So, a messenger in a government office or private firm is subjected to the extant operation of the law in an equal scale of standard as his minister or permanent secretary or the managing director or other principal officers in the establishment or firm.

It is precisely for the above reason that western philosophers and the politicians that interpreted these philosophies (political, legal and dialectical have designed the concept of rule of law as one of the maxims of governance of society under the ideology of democracy.

So, in effect rule of law is the operative spirit of democracy alongside separation of powers and equality under the law. Rule of law means that every authority and persons are subjected to its overall supremacy.

Upon an authoritative decision or declaration of the law by a court every authority and person comply. But what have been the lived experiences of Nigerians? It has been a life of slavery and denial of freedom. History of Nigeria is replete with instances of application of law on the basis of ‘man-pass-man’.

The ‘bigman’ syndrome rules the legal order starting from the British consuls (Beecroft) and the British traders and soldiers-of-fortune (George Tubman Goldie and Captain Frederick Lugard) who savagely dealt with African potentates and their peoples.

When Akitoye, Kosoko and Decemo being princes of Lagos Kingdom had misunderstanding did Consul John Beecroft not seize the opportunity to interfere and eventually played each against the other and finally deposed and exiled the recalcitrant ones and declared Lagos British colony.

When King Jaja of Opobo was audacious enough to ask Consuls Hewett and Johnston to explain what they meant by ‘treaty’ did they not grow annoyed and lured him to their naval vessel, kidnapped him and subjected him to Kangaroo trial and exiled him to foreign land? After several years of forced exile did Britain not poisoned him to death on his way back from exile.

Under what law, did the Britain subject the Benin kingdom’s king and officials and people to the humon- gous violence, looting and brigandage that wrecked that Africa’s leading centre of civilisation? What of the expeditions to conquer and subjugate the Igbo village republics that were resisted by the people from Arochukwu to Aboh leading to the Ekumeku Upris- ings or the horrendous violent campaigns against the kingdoms?

All these were unlawful use of force and breach of the people’s rights to existence and self-governance which were flagrantly disregarded and eventually built into Nigeria’s legal order bequeathed by British conquerors. From 1914 to 1960, Britain ruled Nigeria under apartheid system whereby British colonial officials made laws the people must obey but the king with his officials does no wrongs.

Barely two years after independence, this obnoxious legal order was callously deployed to subjugate Chief Obafemi Awolowo using anti-corruption campaign. When the court intervened in the cases (Williams v. Majekodunmi and Balewa v. Doherty) all in favour of the victims of oppression, Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa excoriated the courts and the victims for embracing due process of law.

If you are a keen observer of Nigeria and its journey of nationhood, you can’t fail to note that even though Nigeria has one system of law but it operates a dual system of law enforcement. The Nigerian rulers and their acolytes are not subject to the law and even when they are subjected to the law, they escape its rigours and sanctions because the law is not architected to catch the bigman.

Thus, the criminal law administration system is heavily weighted against the poor and the lowly in the society but the rulers and their caste of acolytes and supporters are protected somehow. For instance, the criminal law suspects are subjected to rigorous application of the law and its sanc- tions and it is impossible for petty thieves and sundry petty crime-offenders to wriggle out of convictions and damming sentences.

For instance, the popular case of an Ondo State suspect stole a goat, was tried and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Then on the other hand, the white collar offences to which the rich and powerful especially members of the ruling elite are mostly culprits, you see so much noise and media events attaching to their arrest and possibly detentions.

But that is where the theatrics end for while most of such cases were actually propelled by political disagreements, the enforcement of the law takes back seat after the initial whirlwind activities to embarrass and intimidate the culprit for him to know that power has changed hands and make it clear a new king is on the throne and let everybody especially the culprit and others in his class beware and behave accordingly.