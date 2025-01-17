Fight Terrorism, Homosexuality, Other Criminal Acts, Group Urges Govts

Share

Fujuju Global Ambassadors Music (FUGAM) also known as Global Ambassadors Stop Terror and the Global Peace Makers in collaboration with the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has urged governments all over the world to address issues relating to the accumulation of nuclear bombs, and weapons of mass destruction.

They said these are issues that are detrimental to the world such as climate change/global warming or environmental pollution, homosexuality or same-sex marriage, otherwise known as LGBTQ (lesbianism, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) to achieve a global awareness campaign and advocacy.

Addressing the press on behalf of the group on Friday at the Liberation Centre, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Comrade Adewale Ojo, said that the group embarked on the mass advocacy pursuant to Article 26 (1)(2), Article 27(1)(2) and Article 28, “all of the basic and fundamental United Nations Declarations of human rights, treaties and conventions signed by all nations of the world, including other international relevant laws.”

“This Advocacy and campaign basically is to stop and put an end to the worldwide conflicts over the accumulation of nuclear bombs, nuclear power and all the weapons of mass destruction, which is the greatest conflict that could end our world in a twinkle of eye thus the greatest struggle to save the world and humanity at large from final destruction, prevent and protect the human race from total extinction.

“These may be caused by chemical pollution which leads to environmental hazards and pollution, climate change due to global warming that triggers numerous terminal diseases people suffer from while educating the world globally on the potential hazards, risks, effects, danger and gravity of the imminent threats tend to pose by the nuclear bombs accident which also includes plausibility of human extermination.

“Furthermore, this global awareness and campaign encompass all the components of what FUGAM termed the “WORLD NEW ORDER” as against the “NEW WORLD ORDER” which permeates the whole world with the disruptive tendencies of the natural order by the world superpowers, a culmination of the fast and speedy indoctrination of same-sex marriage/homosexuality or LGBTQ, spreading through all the spheres and facets of the society, eroding to norms and values of natural creation which has generated a lot condemnation and rejection from so many nations of the world due to the alterations of human anatomy and equally because of the immorality inherent in such strange and alien act or practices among many nations,” he said.

Comrade Ojo noted that the President-elect of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump “has been vociferous on the NEW WORLD ORDER and spoke against global warming/climate change, most importantly campaign, displayed and exhibited his utter abhorrence to LGBTQ/gay/homosexuality which he said it’s ungodly, evil and immorality of the highest order thus vowed to impose sanctions and sentence on the open practice and display thereby stamp it out for good while.

“In the same vein, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria recently lent his voice strongly against such immoral acts and practice of LGBTQ as well, with the directive of disallowing such people being recruited into the Nigerian Military which gives credence to this laudable advocacy and campaign including and not forgetting many western countries leaders and their African counterparts who strongly condemn and criminalized LGBTQ.”

According to him, in the quest to save humanity and restore world peace, FUGAM intends to intensify efforts through a subsequent follow-up by a musical documentary on CD to vigorously campaign for the restoration of peace between heterosexuals and gays worldwide, mass rallies and walk across the country to demonstrate practically through branded African fabrics, the intense campaign against the negative implications of all the aforementioned global phenomenon and the impact on humanity, therefore create strong awareness among all race, colour, tribe, ethnics and religious groups worldwide because of the global level of illiteracy and ignorance.

“FUGAM or Global Ambassadors Stop Terror and the Global Peace Makers with the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria and people of good conscience and like minds believes this advocacy is a worthy cause that needs to be championed to rid our society of avoidable health challenges as a cause-effect of this global phenomenon of nuclear weapons, climate change/global warming and LGBTQ, which is terrorizing the populace and the generality of mankind, to ultimately protect the sanctity of wellbeing and save humanity which is all-embracing,” he said.

These were corroborated by the Convener of the group, Mr Adebayo Olugbenga, CEO of Global Ambassadors, who said that terrorism comes from everywhere, so also nuclear bombs.

Olugbenga said that the people should find solutions to terrorism so that the world will not end now. “We kill people everywhere because somebody is angry. It is an evil to end the world, and it took time for us to get to this place.

“Global warming and climate change have made the world unsafe due to environmental pollution. All the animals are complaining and the whole world is complaining. We plead to leaders to do something about this.

“What of gay and lesbianism? We hear of men and men or women and women getting married in churches. This doesn’t happen in mosques. If we continue with this, how are we going to have children that will inherit the world? God does not allow this in the Holy Bible and the Quran and even traditionalists are against it. It is time for all of us to come together under Article One if basic human rights law,” he said.

He stated that homosexuality has been about 7,000 years old, adding that it was in Sodom and Gomorrah and that the law in the world is against it.

He wondered if the West had more powers than those who wrote the holy books, saying that homosexuality doesn’t bring anything good to society, but that it only promotes about 36 sexually transmitted diseases.

Also speaking, Comrade Akintunde Adedeji, stated that they wanted to create awareness and campaign to sensitise the people about what is happening in the Western world.

He said that proposals have been written to the Western world and that the issue should be tackled headlong, saying that people must campaign vigorously to combat it.

“You are challenging God by saying men should sleep with men and women can sleep with women. Western orientation should not be brought to our clime,” he said.

In her contribution, Comrade Kehinde Akinloye, said that homosexuality is not just barbaric, it’s against the law of nature and procreation.

She said that there is no being or supernatural power that has created another being and that people cannot multiply without procreation.

