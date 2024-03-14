Fight for Your Name, Ogunkoya Urges Athletes

A former international athlete, Falilat Ogunkoya, has advised Nigerian athletes competing at the African Games in Ghana to focus on their personal achievements rather than depending on what the country has to offer them. She urged them to fight for their names and families and strive to be the best, emphasizing that waiting for the country to do something for them may hinder their progress.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the Chairman of Ogun State’s Athletics Association said the glory is all about the athlete first before Nigeria. According to her, preparation for competitions has always been shabby and this year’s games wasn’t an exception. “I won’t say it is getting worse (preparation),” she said. “As an athlete, just know that you are representing the country and think less about what Nigeria will do for you. Just do your training.

When you win they will recognise you, when you don’t win they won’t know you. “When you do very well, all Nigerians will say congratulations and they will hail you. “Look at those that have succeeded in the past, we all see everyone coming around to congratulate them, so I will advise the athletes to strive for greatness and everything will follow.” On her expectations for the track and field, Ogunkoya said the athletes should go for gold in all their events.