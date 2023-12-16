Fight at Anfield: Liverpool Set to Compound Man United Woes

Liverpool host Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday evening in the English Premier League. The Reds sit at the top of the table after six wins and two draws in the last eight. United are struggling right now and have been outclassed in two of their last three league fixtures. Jurgen Klopp’s team have been beaten just twice in 23 matches in all competitions this season. That second defeat was a 3-2 loss at Toulouse, but they’ve been very strong in their response. They thrashed Brentford 3-0 at home and came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Man City. The goals followed in a 4-0 Europa League win over LASK and then two late strikes sealed a 4-3 home victory over Fulham in a thrilling clash.

A slightly stilted 2-0 win at Sheffield United followed as the game was only put to bed after the 90th minute. On Saturday, they looked on course to lose 1-0 at Crystal Palace before a red card. They immediately levelled and then scored an injury-time winner. Liverpool travelled to Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday night. Joel Matip is out long-term in defence but Ibrahima Konate should start after a start outing at Palace. Andy Robertson remains out and both Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are injured in midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister should shake off a knee complaint to start in the holding role. Harvey Elliott is pushing for a start after some fine impact sub-outings. Diogo Jota should be back on the bench after injury. This is the biggest fixture of the calendar and motivation at Anfield will be through the roof. A win would have Liverpool top of the table to finish the weekend. A draw would be seen as a really disappointing result considering how poor United have looked lately.

City aim to crush palace

Action-packed encounter at the Etihad Manchester City vs Crystal Palace is not a match that stands out on a fixture list, given the former’s usual dominance in the Premier League, but perhaps it is a contest that should be given more respect from the neutral. Eight of the last nine meetings between these sides at the Etihad Stadium have seen four or more goals, with both teams adding to that total in four of those clashes. It tends to be a fixture that throws up plenty of goals and this year’s renewal should be no different, with City leading the scoring charts in the Premier League this term after netting 38 times in their 16 games to date.

Norwegian scoring-expert Erling Haaland is a doubt for this clash, but that should not stop the rampant hosts running riot – especially with the Eagles likely missing both of their first-choice goalkeepers meaning Remi Matthews, who made his Premier League debut at the age of 29 last weekend and is likely not up to this standard, set to start between the sticks for the visitors. The Citizens’ last league home match, a 3-3 thriller with Spurs, saw the ball hit the net six times and a similarly exciting contest should be expected when Palace arrive in Manchester on Saturday.

Manchester City had hit somewhat of a rough patch prior to their win at Luton, going an unprecedented four Premier League matches without a victory prior to that triumph at Kenilworth Road. Their poor form has been attributed to many things, most commonly the absence of creative genius Kevin De Bruyne or the exit of key midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, but it would seem the majority of their issues are actually in a different area to the centre of the park – defence. City, usually so resolute at the back, have kept just one clean sheet in their last ten Premier League games and have conceded to lowly Wolves and Luton in that run as well as shipping goals against relative minnows Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League campaign.

Struggling Chelsea should fly past Sheffield

Chelsea’s season is already looking like being another disappointment and the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino to deliver would be cranked up if his team fail to beat bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United on Saturday. The former Tottenham manager was brought in over the summer to lift the Blues from their poor finish of 12th last season, but that is exactly the position they find themselves 16 matches into the campaign. There has been a lack of cohesion among the expensively assembled squad and the London side are struggling to gel, but they should have enough to see off the Blades.

Chris Wilder has been drafted back in at Bramall Lane to give United a chance of staying in the top flight, but their away form has been so poor that it is difficult to anticipate an immediate improvement despite last week’s home win over Brentford. A 1-1 draw at Brighton is all they have to show from their seven away matches since they gained promotion from the Championship and it is difficult to see a team who have see a team who have scored just four away goals causing much of a threat, so it is worth backing Chelsea to win to nil.

Villarreal not match for Real Madrid

Sparks will be flying when Real Madrid and Villarreal take on each other at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in an eagerly-awaited La Liga game. Los Blancos dropped two points in a 1-1 draw with Real Betis at the weekend, but they are surely capable of beating the Yellow Submarine in Madrid. Even though all Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior, and Dani Carvajal are sidelined with injuries, home win should be considered. Villarreal, on the other hand, have been showing signs of improvement ever since Marcelino took over the reins, but given their poor defensive display in a 3-0 loss to Real Sociedad, we predict that the hosts are going to pick up all three points from the match.

The likes of Santi Comesana, Alberto Moreno, Aissa Mandi, and Yeremi Pino miss out with injuries for the away team, while Denis Suarez is a major doubt. All eyes will be on Estadio de Mestalla when Valencia and Barcelona take on each other in the La Liga derby. Los Che aim to make amends for a 1-0 loss to Getafe and they are likely to fight tooth and nail against the Catalan giants. Defender Gabriel Paulista misses out through suspension as well as Javi Guerra, while Jose Gaya misses out with a muscle injury. Meanwhile, Barca, on the other hand, failed to impress in the Catalan derby, with the team losing to Girona 4-2 in front of home fans.

Xavi’s men aim to return to winning ways as soon as possible and we are positive that they will prove their worth on the field. Xavi can count on key players for Sunday’s showdown except for Gavi and Frenkie De Jong, who are sidelined with injuries. In their last meeting at “Mestalla” Barcelona defeated Valencia 1-0.

Napoli can kill Cagliari at Maradona Stadium

Following a routine 2-0 win over Braga, Napoli will look to give fans yet another reason to celebrate when they take on Cagliari in the Serie A round 16. The Neapolitans managed to put an end to their three-game losing run in all competitions and they are seen as hot favourites to beat Cagliari as well. A man to watch in the home team will be Victor Osimhen, who sealed the victory against Braga, while both Mathias Olivera and Mario Rui remain on the sidelines with injuries. The Rossoblu, on the other hand, made a brilliant comeback against ten-man Sassuolo on Monday evening, but given their poor away record, we predict that the hosts are going to pick up all three points from Saturday’s encounter.

As for the away team, Antoine Makoumbou is back from suspension, while fellow midfielder Marko Rog remains on the sidelines with an ACL problem. Sparkles will be flying when Lazio and Inter take on each other in the Serie A derby on Sunday evening. The Biancocelesti have been having their ups and downs of late, with the team losing to Salernitana, beating Lazio, while sharing the spoils with Verona. The capital club aim to move closer to the Champions League berth, but they will have a mountain to climb against the league leaders. All Adam Marusic, Patric, Gustav Isaksen, and Alessio Romagnoli are out of contention with injuries for the home team.

Leverkusen aim to consolidate on top spot in Germany

Bayer Leverkusen will be aiming to cement top position in the standings when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in a highly-anticipated Bundesliga game on Sunday after- noon. Xabi Alonso’s men played out a draw with Stuttgart at the weekend and, no doubt, they are eager to start a new winning run in the league as soon as possible. The former Liverchoose from except for goalkeeper Arthur. Die Adler, on the other hand, produced a splendid performance in a 5-1 crushing of Bayern Munich and given their attacking potential, yet another high-scoring is on the cards at BayArena. Anyhow, home win should be considered as Bayer Leverkusen have turned their stadium into a real fortress under Xabi Alonso.

Omar Marmoush misses out through suspension, while all Mehdi Loune, Sebastian Rode, Timothy Chandler, Kristijan Jakic, and Ellyes Shkiri remain in the recovery room. All eyes will be on Allianz Arena when Bayern Munich and Stuttgart square off against each other in the Bundesliga derby. The Bavarians suffered an embarrassing 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend and, no doubt, Thomas Tuchel is under big pressure ahead of Sunday’s showdown. Fit- again midfielder Jamal Musiala is pushing for a start, while Serge Gnabry has joined the likes of Sven Ulreich, Matthijs de Ligt, Bouna Sarr, and Gabriel Marusic in the recovery room.