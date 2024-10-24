Fight Against Violence: FIDA Nigeria Urges Men To Champion Gender Justice 

Share

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria, has called for equal rights for women as part of efforts to promote gender justice.

FIDA’s appeal came during a dialogue intended at engaging men as allies in the fight against gender-based violence.

The event, which formed part of FIDA’s week-long annual meeting, highlighted the importance of raising awareness about women’s rights and encouraging men to become active advocates for these issues within their communities.

Supported by the Ford Foundation, the forum sought to build partnerships with religious, traditional, and government leaders to challenge longstanding cultural practices that contribute to violence against women.

Vice National President, Amina Agbaje, drew attention to the ongoing challenges of early and forced marriages in Africa, stressing the need for sustained community engagement to tackle economic inequalities and discriminatory inheritance laws that disproportionately affect women.

Fikih Obaro, the project manager, called on traditional leaders to spearhead conversations about gender equality and to stand as vocal supporters of women’s rights.

Obaro emphasized that achieving equality for both boys and girls is essential for creating a just society.

The dialogue also addressed the limitations of traditional leadership in handling cases of sexual abuse, calling for mandatory reporting to law enforcement to ensure perpetrators face justice.

Marian Jones, FIDA’s Chairperson in Ikeja, noted that this initiative is part of a three-year program currently being implemented across Lagos, Ekiti, and Plateau states.

The program aims to promote continuous dialogue and raise awareness about gender-based violence in communities.

Traditional leaders, such as Dr Abidemi Aberejo, underlined the need for a clear understanding of legal frameworks when dealing with violent crimes.

They also urged greater involvement in future conversations to enhance efforts toward eradicating gender-based violence.

