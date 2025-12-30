Fight Against Terrorism: Kebbi Govt Tasks New Forest Guards On Discipline

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has formally commissioned the first batch of Nigerian Forest Guard graduands in Kebbi State, emphasizing a mandate rooted in courage, discipline and respect for human rights.

Represented by the Deputy Governor Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, at the passing-out parade ceremony in Birnin Kebbi, the governor outlined their critical roles in securing the nation’s forests from terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers.

In an address to the newly trained Forest Guards, the Deputy Governor detailed their core mandates, highlighting a strategic shift towards active security operations.

He tasked the graduands to combat crime by flushing out terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers who have turned our vast, ungoverned forests into havens for planning and launching atrocities against the people and provide a consistent presence in remote areas.

Senator Umar Abubakar, also affirmed that the Nigerian Forest Guards are now a vital extension of our national security forces, expected to collaborate with the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, and other agencies to safeguard our people.