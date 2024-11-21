Fight Against Insecurity Collective Responsibility – NDA Commandant

Share

The Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Major General John Ochai has declared that the desire to end insecurity in Nigeria for a peaceful terrain requires a collective responsibility.

Ochai stressed that all groups within the society must be involved in addressing insecurity, while also harping on effective leadership as crucial in tackling the menace.

The Commandant spoke on Wednesday at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, while delivering a paper at the 4th Aare Afe Babalola Distinguished Personality Lecture series (DPLS) titled, ’Insecurity, Leadership and Peace Building in Nigeria: Dynamics and Challenges’.

Major General Ochai said the war against insecurity cannot be carried out alone by the military without meaningful collaboration from the public and relevant stakeholders.

He stated that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu has initiated strategic measures to combat security challenges, and added that the NDA and other security agencies have devised actions to end insurgency in Nigeria.

“To address insecurity requires a lot of efforts of society, military, government, civil society groups, educational institutions and individual citizens. It’s the responsibility of every citizen to pass information to security agencies and focus on National development.

Security is not simply a matter of military power but also of economic and social development.

“Insecurity environments often result from ineffective leadership, while strong leadership can mitigate insecurity.

“The military alone can’t defeat Boko haram. There are other social physical elements and other security prospects that must be attached.

“There are hope and prospects to combat insecurity. Examples are some strategic initiatives from the current government to address insecurity

“There are reforms ongoing, state police is being debated at the National Assembly, when the law is passed, it will enhance security. The tax system, when it is passed and enforced will increase government revenue, address inequality and be better for the nation”

The commandant commended the founder of ABUAD for his contribution to nation-building and conflict resolution.

“ Aare Afe Babalola has created a niche for himself in education, and entrepreneurship. Others should follow in the area to create employment and youth development for a crime-free society”

In his remark, Aare Afe Babalola decried indiscipline and lack of orderliness in the society as banes to security, leadership and peace in Nigeria.

He said, “How can there be security, leadership and peace when there is no order? For me, the Military today is the most disciplined institution in the country.

“The problem we have in this country today is nothing other than lack of discipline. And this is right from the leadership to the followership.

“If we want the country to move forward, our law should be amended in such a way to saddle the military with the enforcement and obedience to law and order in this country.

“We must all unite to endure order, orderliness and discipline in our society”

The commandant at the event on behalf of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA). presented a plaque which indicates a 2-star General to the ABUAD founder, Babalola.

Share

Please follow and like us: