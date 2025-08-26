Fight Against Exam Malpractice: How Far Can CBT Mode Go?

We’ll go CBT next year, no going back –Minister

Focus on CBT exams is laughable –Don

CAUTION As the Federal Government plans to enforce transition of all external examinations conducted by WAEC and NECO to CBT model, stakeholders have called for caution in order not to set the system into another crisis

More reactions have continued to trail the Federal Government directive that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) to commence fully transition to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) model by 2026, starting with objective papers in November 2025.

The directive is coming despite reactions against the move by stakeholders, who are calling for adequate caution over the government and examination bodies’ transition to CBT model plans.

They cited some existing contending and envisaged challenges of lack of adequate preparations and logistics on the part of the government, schools, teachers, and more importantly lack of internet connectivity and Information Technology Communication (ICT) development in schools, particularly in rural communities and underserved schools. Recently, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa had at different fora repeatedly insisted that there was no going back on the policy on CBT Module for WASSCE and SSSCE, directing WAEC and NECO to fully comply by 2026.

The policy, like the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) CBT model in conduct of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), he stated, is to restructure and refocus school external examinations in line with global practices, and more importantly to eliminate examination malpractice in the system.

According to the Minister, this initiative also aimed at reducing the unabated plague of examination malpractice in school exams, improve exam integrity and create jobs in the ICT sector. But for WAEC and NECO to implement the policy, concerns have been raised by stakeholders about the readiness, infrastructure, digital literacy, and other inhibitive issues such as power outage and high electricity tariffs, where available.

However, the Minister in his declaration insisted that the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and WASSCE would be computer-based, saying that under the proposed arrangement, candidates for these two examinations would no longer be sitting for the tests in their schools, but at designated Computer Based Test (CBT) Centres. This was as he expressed regrets that the SSCE administered by WAEC and NECO, respectively, have recorded unprecedented hitches and exam malpractice in recent times.

The crucial issue of the CBT model requires a multifaceted approach, including improving education quality at all levels

“Over the years, the examinations had been conducted in the schools with teachers serving as invigilators, examiners and this had resulted in the compromise of the exams,” the Minister stated. He wondered that the pervasive cheating, pervasive leakage of question papers nowadays is destroying our kids because the kid, who wants to study would not once he or she knows that the next student will cheat and get away with it.

“When you look at the cheating ecosystem, everybody is involved; students, teachers, parents, communities and even people printing the questions; there are no saints. We can’t continue with the mess in these examinations. We will go CBT next year,” Alausa insisted.

WAEC

Meanwhile, the conduct of this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2025 was marred by leakage of some subject papers and the attendant malpractices. This, however, forced WAEC to reschedule, especially the English Language papers, which candidates in many schools across the country had to write at night under torchlight and candlelight.

Speaking on the development, the Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO), WAEC, Dr Amos Josiah Dangut, while announcing the release of the exams, noted that it was quite concerning to hear credible reports of students writing their examinations at night under torchlight and candlelight.

“This is not just a reflection of examination logistics, it points to a deeper infrastructural and energy crisis that continues to undermine educational equity. No learner should be subjected to such distressing conditions during an important national examination,” he said. Besides, Dangut insisted that this situation clearly indicates the need for better planning, improved stakeholder coordination, and contingency measures, especially in regions prone to power outages or insecurity.

He said in the WAEC’s ongoing pursuit for innovation in service delivery, the exam body successfully conducted this year’s WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025, by introducing the Computer-Based model, which allowed candidates to choose between a computer-based format or pen and paper.

These exploits, according to the HNO, placed WAEC as a foremost examining body to have conducted Achievement Tests using the Computer-Based approach. In line with the directive of the Minister, Dangut said the CBWASSCE for Private Candidates, 2025 – Second Series, would be conducted for the second time, using the computer-based mode.

This is as he stated that the exams would also feature questions being beamed on the screen, while candidates are expected to write their answers on answer booklets using pens.

Reactions

Meanwhile, a lecturer and Professor of Transport and Planning at the Lagos State University, Samuel Odewumi, wondered why as a nation, we fail to take time to evaluate issues in order to have scientific diagnosis of the problem, rather than jumping into conclusions based on our subjective negative biases and presumptions.

On the CBT model adoption, which the don described as a critical issue, he said it is crucial to realise that just as technology is conducting examinations easier and releasing results faster, so also are the dangers of glitches and deliberate hacking. “It is, therefore, very mandatory for all to be alert to the dangers and double check their outcomes all the time,” Odewumi noted, saying they must also take Cybersecurity more seriously, and to employ white hat or what is generally called ethical hackers to test and plug their vulnerabilities.

Also, a University of Ibadan (UI) don and former President of Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), Prof Francis Egbokhare, in his reaction, knocked the plan to adopt CBT model, saying the focus on CBT exams was laughable. He called attention to the training and retraining of teachers, even as he lamented inadequate infrastructure in public schools to improve the system before angling for digital exams for candidates.

With all these variables and other shortcomings, he wondered that maybe the government did not understand that technology burden is excessive in Nigeria. Egbokhare, who expressed dismay about the CBT directive, stated: “Are we deluded? Who will provide the gadgets and data or are we going to fool ourselves as we do with JAMB where students get exposed to keyboard and mouse just before the exam?

“Is there digital literacy? Who will pay for the implementation of the digital literacy standards in basic schools at current cost when parents can hardly feed? We need to stop trend chasing and stop treating digital education as if it is mere gadgetry. “As I write this, many students in the universities do not have smart phones and those who have cannot afford data. So, how do we proceed with digital literacy and CBT?”

In fact, he said we need to train teachers, train students to write, read and think, saying many of us who condemn the students for lacking critical thinking and creativity skills do not have these skills, either. “When children grow up in a society that runs on critical and creative thinking, they don’t need to go to school to learn it. They acquire it from just experiencing it growing up. The excessive narrative and whining about the lack of these skills is the most profound evidence of failure in the polity,” Egbokhare stated.

Stakeholders

However, various stakeholders, especially the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), National Association of Proprietors of Private School (NAPPS) Nigeria, as well as scholars, have called for caution in adopting and implementing the CBT mode without proper planning and assurance of the right mechanism put in place by the government, and schools.

Rather than the haste and desperation of the government in implementing the policy, they expressed concern for a more gradual and inclusive approach in order not to run into another crisis in the process.

Therefore, appraising the directive, the National President of NAPPS, Chief ‘Yomi Otubela, said integrity of the examination and students, teachers and schools’ readiness should be put into consideration, since a significant number of candidates are not digital literate, or adequately supported by the system, in terms of access to ICT resources.

Specifically, on the Minister’s directive and WAEC’s proposed move to Computer-Based Testing, he applauded the policy of transitioning to a CBT model examination as commendable. According to him, it aligns with global trends and can offer efficiency, faster results processing, and reduced malpractice, but however, the question remains if WAEC, and indeed the entire ecosystem are sufficiently ready.

NAPPS President, therefore, said such readiness is uneven at the moment, stressing that while many private schools, particularly NAPPS-member institutions have invested in digital infrastructure, the same could not be said for a large number of public and rural schools.

In view of this, NAPPS urged WAEC and the government, as a matter of urgent consideration, to conduct a phased implementation, beginning with pilot testing in digitally-ready schools; collaborate with private education providers, many of whom are already running CBT systems for internal assessments.

As part of the implementation strategies, the association spoke of the need for WAEC and the government to ensure massive training for teachers and students, especially in rural and underserved areas and schools; as well as invest heavily in infrastructure, including reliable electricity supply, provision of uninterrupted internet access, and secured testing centres.

NAPPS, which pointed out that CBT could be a game-changer, however, expressed worry that if rushed without addressing the foundational gaps, it may further widen the digital divide and exacerbate existing inequalities. Otubela, therefore, called for greater collaboration between the government, private education stakeholders, and examination bodies to ensure that reforms are inclusive, realistic, and focused on producing globally competitive students.

He said the emerging reforms present an opportunity for national introspection, insisting that NAPPS remains committed to raising the standards of education delivery in Nigeria. The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos wing, Comrade Akintoye Hassan, said the union is still waiting for the yardstick and modalities WAEC and government would employ for conduct of CBT exam model, in schools that are in remote areas with no electricity and computers.

“Will those students found in the remote communities or underserved areas across the country will be involved in such a system, and how effective will the conduct be in terms of students’ number, and the time management, among others. “The crucial issue of the CBT model requires a multi-faceted approach, including improving education quality at all levels,” he added.

Though Akintoye pointed out that transition to ComputerBased Testing (CBT) mode would be beneficial if implemented correctly, he insisted that there are significant challenges to be considered. According to him, for WAEC to successfully introduce CBT, there is the necessity for technological infrastructure must be in place since several schools lack computers, training and reliable internet access needed for the transition.

He also spoke of the need for training of both students and teachers on how to use the technology effectively; as well as assessments of various stakeholders’ readiness, including schools, teachers, students, and parents for the transition. He added that in the area of test security, WAEC should ensure that the integrity of the examination is upheld in a digital format as crucial.

The union leader said: “While the move to a computerbased examination system has the potential to modernise assessments and improve accessibility, WAEC must ensure that the foundational issues, such as infrastructure, training and support are adequately addressed to maximise the benefits of this transition. “Without resolving these foundational challenges, the shift to digital assessments risks exacerbating existing disparities and may lead to frustration among both students and the teachers.

“Therefore, WAEC should prioritise investing in technology infrastructure, providing comprehensive training for teachers and administrators, and ensuring reliable technical support during the transition. “Additionally, ongoing evaluations and feedback mechanisms should be established to monitor the effectiveness of the new system and make necessary adjustments.

By proactively addressing these critical areas, WAEC would not only enhance the examination process, but also contribute to a more equitable and efficient educational landscape.” Added to this, Secretary General of Africa Brands Review, a non-governmental organisation, Mr Joseph Ayodele, said in order to avoid a repeat of candidates’ performance in this year’s WASSCE in 2026, policy makers and exam bodies must act decisively.

According to him, the solution therefore lies in proactive, nationwide preparation for the inevitable transition of all external examinations to a fully Computer-Based Testing (CBT) format, including both objectives and essays. Ayodele, who stated that this is not merely an administrative shift, but a fundamental reform that requires urgent teacher training by equipping educators with digital literacy and modern pedagogical skills to teach for understanding, not just memorisation.

Besides, he said there is the need for investment in technology infrastructure and school facilities; providing schools with the necessary technology and reliable internet access to facilitate a seamless transition. He also suggested curriculum alignment in ensuring that the school curricula are updated to build critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are essential for CBT and for the modern workforce.

Ayodele, who insisted that the time to begin this preparation is now, explained that the WASSCE 2025 results should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders from government bodies and school owners to parents and students. “Only through a concerted and strategic effort can we bridge the skills gap and build a resilient education system that prepares our youth for the future, not just for a paper certificate,” he added.

Some teachers, who spoke with New Telegraph, insisted that with the way WAEC conducted this year’s WASSCE, the exam body should not be allowed any form of Computer Based model for now. “I don’t think WAEC and NECO have the competence for now for any form of ComputerBased Test module.

“While CBT model sounds modern, are we ready? Many schools lack computers or steady power supply; while the majority of students are not ICT literate, WAEC is still struggling with logistics for pen-and-paper exams,” he stressed. Another teacher, who noted that before adopting ComputerBased Testing, WAEC must demonstrate infrastructure readiness, ensure that schools and students are adequately prepared, stated that “let us not rush into CBT without fixing the basics because it will be like putting a roof on a house without walls.

Therefore, he urged WAEC to assess and reassess the following areas in order to begin computer based examination, which are examination body not becoming business enterprise; political influence on results; available technological tools in schools to train the children; manpower, personnel and technological influence as it affects the modus operandi of the exam, as well as the number of public schools, candidates that are digital compliance, and the level of preparedness for the conduct of the CBT examination.