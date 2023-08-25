Fight Against Drug Abuse: NDLEA Honours Kwara Gov

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara State Command, has decorated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as an Ambassador of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) for his sterling efforts in fighting the menace of drug abuse in the State.

The decoration was done during the Agency’s courtesy visit, led by the State Commander, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim, to the Governor at the Government House in Ilorin, the State capital.

Speaking at the event, Ibrahim noted that the purpose of the visit was to inform the Governor of the rate of drug abuse in the State and to seek more support and assistance from the State Government in fighting the menace.

Responding, the elated Governor pledged to do everything possible to ensure that the State Government render all needed cooperation in the fight against drug abuse in the State.

While decorating the Governor as an Ambassador of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), the Commander was full of appreciation for the way his team was received.

The Governor was also presented with the Map of Kwara State for the invaluable support of the State Government to the NDLEA, Kwara State Command.

It would be recalled that during a recent interview with newsmen in Ilorin, the NDLEA Commander had revealed that the Command was doing its best to checkmate the transborder drug trade into Nigeria through constant patrol of the Nigerian border, saying they are now getting positive results.

“Most of the arrests that we have been making have been on the road, vehicles were intercepted as they were trying to bring in illicit drugs into Kwara State and we were able to track down the receivers of those drugs in the State, ” he added.

Ibrahim also spoke on the efforts of the Agency to successfully rehabilitate drug users, noting that the users are now being enrolled in skill acquisition programmes such as shoe making, bag making, soap and detergent making in order to make them productive members of the community.

He, therefore, appealed to the state government and other stakeholders to join hands with the agency in completing its ongoing rehabilitation centre so that drug users would be kept there for proper rehabilitation, counselling and reformation.