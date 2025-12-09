Fight Against Corruption Must Be Continuous, Inclusive, Says ICPC Chairman

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has stressed that the fight against corruption must remain continuous, inclusive, and deliberate.

He made the statement in Lagos on Tuesday during the public presentation of the 9th edition of the Compendium on 100 High-Profile Corruption Cases in Nigeria, organised by the Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA). The summit, themed “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,” also coincided with World Anti-Corruption Day.

Dr. Aliyu, represented at the event by ICPC Resident Commissioner for Lagos State, Mr. Chukwurah Alexander, said the theme highlights the critical role of youth in shaping a society anchored on integrity. He noted that young people are not merely the leaders of tomorrow but also the influencers of today. Their creativity, resilience, and digital connectivity place them at the centre of building a future where corruption is decisively rejected.

He explained that the ICPC has deliberately implemented programmes to empower youth as anti-corruption champions. These include sensitisation for NYSC corps members on ethics, accountability, and nation-building, as well as national essay and debate competitions that encourage students to propose innovative anti-corruption solutions. Anti-Corruption Clubs in secondary schools and Students’ Anti-Corruption Vanguard in tertiary institutions provide mentorship on transparency, leadership, and ethical conduct. Additionally, the ICPC’s Integrity Lecture Series and Youth Dialogues offer interactive platforms for young people to influence policy conversations and inspire behavioural change.

Dr. Aliyu commended HEDA for providing a platform that unites youth, civil society, and other stakeholders at a time when Nigeria urgently needs its young population to stand firmly for ethical governance.

Executive Secretary of HEDA, Sulaimon Arigbabu, described corruption as a “tragic comedy” and highlighted that multiple segments of society benefit from corrupt practices. He stressed that professional associations are being engaged to enforce sanctions on members who participate in or facilitate corruption. Arigbabu further noted that corruption transcends tribal, ethnic, religious, and political divides, uniting wrongdoers in looting the nation’s resources. He emphasised that justice often triggers divisive tactics, making it essential for citizens, especially the youth, to unite in combating corruption.

He concluded that the organisation is exploring ways to make young people more engaged in championing the fight against corruption.