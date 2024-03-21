Fight Against B’Haram: Zulum Disburses N255m, Food To CJTF, Hunters

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has disbursed N255,650,000 cash and 5,513 bags of 50kg rice to members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Vigilante and hunters fighting Boko Haram insurgents alongside the security forces in the state.

Governor Babagana Zlum who performed the distribution at the Multipurpose Hall of the Government House in Maiduguri, yesterday presented the cash and the food items to .5,523 CJTF and hunters operating within Maiduguri and Jere, comprising those on the government payroll and the volunteers.

Each of the 4,513 who received monthly pay from the government was given a bag of 50kg rice and N50,000 cash. While 1,000 volunteers each got a bag of 50kg rice and N30,000 cash.

While expressing gratitude to the volunteers for the sacrifices they have been making to ensure that peace is restored back to the state, Zulumm said “I want to appreciate your efforts in complementing the military and other security forces to restore peace in the state. I assure you that your welfare is a top priority for me,”.

It could be recalled that Governor Zuum has been presenting cash and food items to the CJTF, Vigilante and hunters, as well as families of their deceased colleagues whenever there is festivity.

The Secretary witnessed the occasion to the State Government, Hon. Bukar Tijjani, the Head of Service, Barrister Mallam Fannami, and the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar.