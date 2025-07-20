FIFY Comes In To Revolutionise Home, Office Maintenance

At a time where the world embraces more technology for proactive advancements in daily activities, especially in the homes, more thinkers are emerging to find lasting solutions to issues that are likely to be faced. IFEOMA ONONYE writes on a group, which has come to fill the void created by 8-7pm technicians

Industry professionals, Tokunboh Akindele, Kemi Dallas, and Abiodun Thomas introduced themselves at a media roundtable as the Founding Partners of FIFY Technical Services, a solution driven company, which provides solutions to people’s homes, offices and factories.

Frustrated by what they described as the unreliability of local technicians, especially during emergencies, the trio combined their experience in oil and gas, architecture, and facilities management to launch a structured and professional alternative.

According to Tokunboh Akindele, who is one of the Founding partners, FIFY Services works more like the efficient fire department seen in American movies, but this time , provides solutions wherever there are anything to do with MEPS, which means Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing systems.

“A lot of homes across Nigeria have elcetrical, plumbing problems and this is why we brought FIFY together,” he said. He explained that most times, a lot of homes have house wiring problems, plumbing issues and they need qualified people to come fix them but a lot of the time, end up with unqualified personnel, who end up creating more problems that providing solutions.

Added to other reasons, Tokunboh and his team set up FIFY Technical Services, borders on the fact that everybody has a plumber, a generator repairer or an electrician on their speed dial but most times, after 7pm, they become unavailable.

“We all know that if your generator blows up at 9pm, a typical Nigerian family resigns themselves to the fact that it can only be fixed the next day because it’s already late to reach anyone. FIFY is a company that has come to ensure that it does not need to be fixed tomorrow, it can be fixed today. It can be fixed now.

“Our job is to come at short notice to fix whatever your problems may be. You can either call us early and have us on a scheduled plan, or you call our emergency lines. We also function 24/7. What we are providing for people in their homes and offices, is simple, ‘peace of mind’, he noted.

“Every call is recorded, every fault diagnosed in writing, and every resolution is documented,” Abiodun Thomas stated.

Unlike typical artisan services, the founders said FIFY prioritises professionalism and safety by employing only verified technicians, who undergo strict identity and security checks, including NIN and BVN authentication.

According to Thomas, the firm’s initial focus on Lagos Island is a deliberate strategy.

“We needed to guarantee response within 30 to 45 minutes. Once we optimise this model, we’ll expand into areas like VGC and Ajah,” he explained.

The company’s service model combines rapid emergency response with preventive maintenance, aiming to shift customer mindsets from reactive repairs to proactive upkeep.

“You spend more when you delay maintenance. We’re helping people understand that prevention is cheaper and smarter,” Dallas said.

To address the scarcity of skilled hands, the founders added that FIFY has developed a workforce training system to build its technician base internally.

The company also offers insurance-backed services to assure clients of compensation in cases of damage, a practice largely absent in the local industry.

Subscribers, they said, can also opt for tiered service plans, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, which guarantee priority response and other benefits.

A digital operations backend, 24-hour call centre, and structured complaint-tracking system complete the company’s tech-enabled approach.

The FIFY company, which was established exactly one year and six months ago, was set up with about 50 technicians to fix Generators, Air Conditioners, plumbing and electrical issues.