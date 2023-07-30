Fifth Columnist Disturbing Delta APC, Says Macaulay

Comrade Ovuzuorie Macaulay is a former Secretary to Delta State Government and has served at different times as Commissioner for Special Duties, Conflict Resolution, Commissioner for Energy and Chief of Staff to the state governor. The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in this interview, speaks about President Bola Tinubu’s ability to arrest corruption, removal of fuel subsidy and why he deserves Nigerians’ support. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports

How would you assess the last election and your party’s performance?

Election has come and gone, the next thing is to manage the outcome. I will say there is no perfect election anywhere in the world, but it doesn’t mean that it should be discredited. If you don’t work, you cannot be assessed to have failed or passed.

We believe that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), on a daily basis is trying to improve electioneering in the country. When it comes to electioneering, it has been moving at a pace we can say is commensurate with our development. My party has also performed well.

Though we won the national election, I won’t want to talk about the state election because it could amount to contempt as the matter is still in court. The tribunal is looking into the various documents and arguments that are available. I believe that at the end of the day, justice will be served at the state level.

Don’t you think the internal crisis facing your party would affect the success of the case?

I don’t see what you call an internal crisis as one. What I see is the hands of Esau and the voice of Jacob. Some people are trying to create a crisis within the family, but members of the family remain. Those who are being used to foment trouble are those who believe that there is trouble. Aside from that, the party is very much on ground and fine.

What are people like you doing to bring everyone together?

I have explained to you that few people are trying to destabilise the party to make it look like there is a problem. For me, I don’t see it as a problem. You should also know that if someone is paid to do a job, until he or she completes the job, he or she won’t pull out no matter the persuasion.

But Delta isn’t an APC state…

Before now, Delta wasn’t an APC state; today, I can tell you that Delta is very much an APC state. The man sitting as governor of Delta State is from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, the matter is before the tribunal. Nevertheless, the President who is in Abuja is from the APC.

There is no issue of reconciliation, everybody belongs to his party and will defend the interest of his party. When it comes to the issues of development, people should be able to put their party differences aside. I am sure that whatever is due Delta State, President Tinubu will give it to the state and whatever is due the people of the state that is in hands of the governor, he should not be myopic by saying this local government or that local government didn’t vote for me.

Elections have come and gone, what we have now are the cases in the tribunal. While that is ongoing, anybody can act like the President, who has been coming up with good policies. Like the President, I expect the governor to start work pending the outcome of the case.

You’ve served in various capacities, would you avail yourself for service if the need arises?

…If the need arises and I am comfortable, because I have turned down appointments in the past. The first time Chief James Ibori offered me an appointment as a commissioner in 1999, I turned it down. I was given appointments in the military era which I also turned down.

I am known for turning down appointments, particularly when I don’t feel comfortable with the terms. One other thing is that I don’t like working under a toxic atmosphere. If I am comfortable and will be given a free hand to do the job for the interest of the people and the credit of my boss, I will do it.

How do you feel about the marginalisation of the Isoko nation?

If there is any nationality in this country that has suffered setbacks, it is Isoko. It is on record that Isoko was the second place where oil was found in this country in 1958 after Oloibiri. As we speak, there is no Federal Government presence in Isokoland. Isoko has never produced a minister, Director General or chairman of a federal board. It is as bad as that.

From the military era, not one Isoko person has been appointed into a reasonable Federal Government agency. There is no federal university or federal polytechnic in Isokoland. There is nothing from the FG in Isokoland. The records are there. Of the five ethnic nationalities recognised in Delta State, Isoko is the third largest.

When there was a crisis in every part of the Niger Delta, Isoko was the only place that kept the peace. However, the only way Isoko people are compensated for keeping the peace is not to be recognised. It has caused pain to the people, which I don’t like talking about because it makes me feel sad. It is not as though we lack qualified people.

I hope that someone like President Tinubu, who believes in the people, and their ability to contribute, will be able to look into the situation and take the glory of correcting an anomaly that has lasted a long time.

The removal of fuel subsidy has generated mixed reactions. What do you think about this?

All the decisions that the President has taken so far are good decisions, but the best decision that would remain in history is the removal of fuel subsidy. I am sure that his predecessors knew that it was something to be done but couldn’t summon the courage to do it. In former President Goodluck Jonathan’s case, he went near it but chickened out because of a little protest. For Muhammadu Buhari, he removed it but had no courage to make the announcement.

On May 29, Tinubu came and told the whole world that this is what has happened, and it has come to stay. I looked at the issues surrounding fuel subsidy and asked why we should be enriching our neighbours. At a time, I used to do haulage at the refinery in Warri where I had four trucks.

These trucks would carry products from Warri and cross to Niger Republic or Cameroon without informing me. When I told them not to cross Lokoja, they went on carrying products across the borders. These are petroleum products that the Nigerian government is subsidising for its citizens. If we look at it, we were subsidising these products for our neighbouring countries and enriching few individuals.

Why continue such a structure? The man had courage and he must be commended for the courage to do the right thing. The pains are there but it won’t last forever. Tinubu is trying to liberalise the system. By the time our entrepreneurs decide to invest in that area, I am sure Nigerians will thank him for it. To date, we don’t know the names of those that were being paid the subsidy, they are faceless.

The problem people have is that former President Jonathan was faulted by the APC for the same decision…

Armed with better information, your position today won’t be your position tomorrow. If President Tinubu doesn’t believe in the removal of fuel subsidy, he would have been quiet. Even though Buhari who took the decision was silent, Tinubu announced it and he is defending it with everything possible.

Do you think Tinubu can tackle corruption?

The entire Nigeria is corrupt and there is a reason for it. You cannot blame the pres- ent government or the governments from 1999 for it. The leadership of this country from independence failed to lay a solid foundation that would have removed corruption. We only talk about corruption that has to do with politicians but the corruption in the civil service is worse. There is no field of life where there is no endemic corruption. If I go to the hospital, I need to tip somebody to get a card to see the doctor. Isn’t that corruption? Corruption is everywhere.

However, what needs to be done is to create an atmosphere that discourages it. Personally, I spent 20 years in the service and when I voluntarily retired, I was paid N1,060,000. To date, my monthly pension isn’t up to N30,000. Nobody can survive on such pay. I went into farming as far back as 1984 with a loan of N2,500 from an Agric Co-operative Bank in Benin. I ventured into it because I didn’t see any future for me in the civil service. At the time, I told myself that the earlier I left the civil service in strong health, the better for me.

I didn’t leave the civil service because I was going into government or politics. I went into government at the magnanimity of James Ibori. I left because I wanted to face my private life and business as I had an integrated farm that I wanted to go and put all my energy into. I grew up having that flair for business. I don’t believe in sleeping. When I was working in the broadcasting house, I was still going out to do business.

When we talk of corruption, can you show me a Nigerian who isn’t corrupt? If President Tinubu says ‘I am ready to put my life for Nigerians now, this must stop, let us see how we can develop our country’. If Tinubu is able to build the necessary environment that would discourage corruption, it would end. For instance, somebody retires from Shell as a grade four manager and gets over N150 million; how will such person steal? For a civil servant to buy a car today, he needs to steal.

If he doesn’t steal, he can’t buy a car. Today, the cheapest fairly used car sells for about N5 million How would he save to get it? Let us think of how we can cooperate with President Tinubu to curb this menace that is killing the country because it has given everyone a bad name such that even a saint who is a Nigerian is regarded as a corrupt person including a child born three months ago.