Fifteen Rooms Gutted By Fire In Kwara

Share

An early morning inferno has ravaged a story building containing 109 rooms in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, destroying 15 rooms and property worth millions of Naira.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said the prompt intervention of the fire crew saved the entire building from being completely razed.

According to the statement, the firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire, adding that “out of 104 rooms in the storey building, they successfully saved 89, with only 15 affected by the inferno.”

The statement added that preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by a gas cooker left unattended.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Falade John, urged the general public to prioritise safety at all times, warning against using of gas cookers without strict attention.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

