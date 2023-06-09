New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Fifawwc23: Bountiful Financial Harvest Awaits Super Falcons Players

A bountiful harvest of money await each of the Super Falcons’ players and each of others in all the teams featuring at the Women’s World Cup holding in Australia and New Zealand according to feelers from Zurich.

Players at the Women’s World Cup will be guaranteed at least $30,000 each after FIFA decided to disburse some of the prize money to individuals rather than national federations.

All 23 members of the winning team will take home $270,000, part of $110 million total prize pool that is roughly 300 per cent higher than what FIFA offered for the 2019 tournament.

