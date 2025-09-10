FIFA’s X Post Suggests S’Africa May Escape Points Deduction

South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, may have quietly dodged a major setback in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as FIFA has seemingly chosen not to enforce sanctions over the alleged fielding of an ineligible player during their recent match against Lesotho.

The issue had sparked concern after reports emerged that South Africa used a player who did not meet eligibility criteria in the Match Day 5 fixture. Under normal FIFA rules, such infractions could attract heavy sanctions, including forfeiture of the match, deduction of points, and or financial penalties.

In the past, teams such as Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Congo have suffered such consequences for similar offences. However, in this case, FIFA has not issued any formal statement of disciplinary action against South Africa, at least for now.

The silence from FIFA’s disciplinary arm had already raised eyebrows, but the governing body’s post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle yesterday appeared to offer some clarity, albeit indirectly. The post noted that ‘if South Africa defeats Nigeria and Benin fails to win against Lesotho, coach Hugo Broos’ side could qualify for the World Cup.’

This post has been widely interpreted as an indication that FIFA may not be moving ahead with any punitive action, which has understandably triggered reactions, particularly among Nigerian football fans who feel the issue has not been handled transparently.

While the situation remains officially unresolved, the tone of FIFA’s communication suggests South Africa will likely retain their points from the Lesotho match, a decision that could prove crucial in what is turning out to be a tightly contested qualifying group.